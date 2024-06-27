The best anime for fans of House of the Dragon

It would be an understatement to refer to House of the Dragon as anything other than a cultural phenomenon. While Game of Thrones began to receive ample criticism in its final seasons, House of the Dragon has been far more consistent, and has provided fans with exactly what they wanted from the franchise.

Perhaps surprisingly, there are a number of anime and manga that share similar themes, world-building sensibilities, and character writing that fans of the sensational television series would have a hard time ignoring if they new what they were missing out on.

Kingdom

While not nearly as popular in the West as it should be due to a lack of localization and publication in English, Kingdom is a fictionalized take on real historical events in China. Taking place in the Warring States Period, the story follows to orphans, Shin and Hyou, who reside in Qin. Hyou is eventually taken to the palace and barely escapes alive, while meets a young man that resembles Hyou, named Ei Sei.

While it may seem a bit slow on the surface, Kingdom is an epic story that has several characters based on real historical figures, and gives a unique take on one of the biggest foundational periods in Chinese history. What it lacks in dragons, magic, and other high fantasy staples it more than makes up for in political drama and exciting battles.

Code Geass

Code Geass is far from a traditional high fantasy anime – taking place in an alternate-reality dystopian future, but it does contain all the political intrigue, backstabbing, and drama that fans of House of Dragon can’t get enough of.

As previously mentioned, Code Geass takes place in Japan years after being conquered by the Holy Empire of Britannia, now called Area 11. The Empire has stripped the citizens of their rights and refer to them as “Elevens”, keeping them in check with a militaristic government and deadly, high tech weaponry. The series’ protagonist, Lelouch, is an ambitious young man that gains the ability to use a “Geass” – a mysterious power that allows him to completely take control of other people, hoping to build a new world following his political ideals.

Tales of Earthsea

While not as political as other fantasy series fans of House of Dragon might be expecting, Tales of Earthsea still has many strong attributes to make it worth adding to their watchlists. Tales of Earthsea takes place in the eponymous fantasy nation, threatened by a mysterious force that could plunge humanity into chaos. The film primarily follows a wizard named Sparrowhawk seeking to find a solution to this problem, and along the way, meet a young priestess and a runaway prince.

An adventure film at its core, Tales of Earthsea is a unique fantasy film from Studio Ghibli with a dedicated cult following. Its lush world and fantastical setting make it feel like a storybook to life, which, while not nearly as gritty as the drama in House of Dragon, can still be a nice break for fans wishing that they could see more of the world in the series.

Yona of the Dawn

While many anime fans think that the shojo demographic exclusively caters to those looking for heart-stopping romance series – this couldn’t be farther from the truth. While Yona of the Dawn has some romantic elements, at its core, the series is a politically-driven high fantasy that’s perfect for House of the Dragon fans to add to their watchlists.

Yona of the Dawn follows the titular Yona, the sole princess of Kouka, who lives a sheltered life as royalty; kept safe from the grim reality hiding just beyond the Crimson Dragon Castle she resides in. Despite her cozy lifestyle – Kouka is on the verge of ruin, and Yona is none the wiser. On the eve of her 16th birthday, Yona’s crush of over 10 years, Su-on, visits with her father to declare his intentions. After being turned away, Yona attempts to talk to her father, the king, to change his mind, only to find Su-on assassinating him. Yona and her bodyguard are forced out of the castle as fugitives, and she embarks on a journey to find a way to earn the throne.

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

While far from being the same type of story as House of the Dragon on the surface, Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms is an exceptional fantasy film that blends political intrigue and family drama just as effortlessly as the aforementioned television series. Maquia‘s world-building is incredibly lush for being a stand-alone film, and all its main characters are easy to get attached to and sympathize with by the time the film unveils its heart-wrenching ending.

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms follows the people of Iolph, a notable race of people known for their eternally youthful appearances and their pacifism – living peaceful lives weaving tapestries. Other humans believe that the people’s blood is a font of youth, leading to their society being invaded and thrust into chaos. One of the survivors, Maquia, begins to wander aimlessly until she comes across an orphaned boy. The child gives her life a new purpose, and the rest of the film watches Maquia raising the boy from a rambunctious child into a soldier.

