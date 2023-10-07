Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

Naofumi’s adventure will continue in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 episode 2. Now that peace has temporarily arrived at Melromarc, our heroes are on a mission to free the slaves from their cruel masters. Those on top may be enjoying this quiet period, but many people are suffering and Naofumi will not stand around doing nothing.

Fans of the series will not want to miss what is coming next for our heroes in the next episodes. To help them keep up with the show, we have compiled all the information available about The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 2 release date and time.

Beware of spoilers for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 2 Release Details

Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

The second episode of season 3 of The Rising of the Shield Hero is set to be released this coming Friday, October 13, at around 09:00 PM JST. The episode will be first aired through Japanese TV networks and will become available to international audiences shortly after. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released according to your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 05:30 AM Friday, October 13 Mountain Time (MST) 06:30 AM Friday, October 13 Central Time (CT) 07:30 PM Friday, October 13 Eastern Time (EST) 8:30 PM Friday, October 13 Atlantic Time (AST) 9:30 PM Friday, October 13 British Summer Time (BST) 01:30 PM Friday, October 13 Central European Time (CEST) 02:30 PM Friday, October 13 Moscow (MSK) 03:30 PM Friday, October 13 Indian Standard Time (IST) 06:00 PM Friday, October 13 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 07:30 AM Friday, October 3 Philippines (PHT) 08:30 AM Friday, October 3 Australian Central Time (ACST) 10:00 AM Friday, October 4

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 2 Streaming Details

Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

The new episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero’s third season will be available for international fans to stream via Crunchyroll. This streaming service will release the episode with subtitles suitable for the specific region in which you watch the episode.

It is important to remember that Crunchyroll requires viewers to pay a small fee to access the content available on the platform. Fans who use this service can also find the two previous seasons of the anime to enjoy or catch up with Naofumi’s adventures if needed.

Episode 1 Recap

Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

Now that the Tortoise Catastrophe has passed, Naofumi and his friends can return home and spend some quiet moments before the Phoenix awakens. Yet, our hero noticed during their trip back how much people were suffering from the destruction of their homes. The young man is determined to save as many slaves as he can from their cruel masters.

While he looks for a place to begin his quest, he comes across Beloukas, who advises our heroes about beginning their search on Zeltobe, a place where slavery runs rampant. The show is doing a great job of establishing how common citizens are suffering the consequences of the fights that have occurred in the past. This season will continue exploring these themes, grounding the magical world our heroes live in in reality.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023