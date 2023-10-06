The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Date Schedule: When Can You Expect New Episodes?

Everything you need to know about The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3

October 6th, 2023 by Rodrigo Sandoval Lahut
Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

Naofumi’s adventures are back with The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 now in motion. This new season promises to bring back the excitement of the series by giving fans a whole new cast of friends and enemies for our heroes to meet. Followers of the series will not want to miss the thrilling new challenges that the titular Shield Hero will face this season.

Related: The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3: Who is Atla?

That is why it is so important for fans to be informed about the schedule that the third season of the anime will follow. To help them keep track of the release, we have created a The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 release date schedule.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Guide

Naofumi-duing-a-fight
Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes, which will be released on Fridays from October 6. The episodes will be first aired in Japan at around 9:00 PM JST through Japanese TV networks. After a short wait, the episodes will become available for international fans to stream. The times at which this will happen can be found in the table below, according to the time zone you live in.

EpisodeRelease DateRelease Time
Episode 1October 6, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 2October 13, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 3October 20, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 4October 27, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 5November 3, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 6November 10, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 7November 17, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 8November 24, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 9December 1, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 10December 8, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 11December 15, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT
Episode 12December 22, 202309:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Streaming Details

Naofumi-and-Filo-undercover
Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

Just like it occurred for the two previous seasons, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 will be exclusively available to be streamed via Crunchyroll. Fans will be able to enjoy the new episodes as they are released with English Subtitles and high image quality through this service.

The show will be a part of Crunchyroll Premium Streaming, which means that viewers who want to enjoy the show will have to pay a small fee. You can also find the two previous seasons of the anime in their catalog, as well as many other amazing anime.

What is Season 3 About?

The-other-three-heroes-as-seen-in-the-show
Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

After defeating Kyo and returning home to the destroyed villages, Naofumi and his friends are tasked with rebuilding everything that their enemy destroyed. However, once they return, they are informed about the disappearance of the other three heroes who arrived with Naofumi. Our heroes are tasked with finding any leads that can help them find their allies.

Our heroes will join an underground fighting arena hoping to find more information about their allies’ location, while also uncovering the dark secrets behind the people running it. This new season promises to be equally, if not more, as exhilarating and action-packed as the previous ones, so fans should not miss it.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Rodrigo is a freelance writer from Mexico who has been an avid anime fan since he was little. He has written about Anime and Manga for 2 years, working with sites like Sportskeeda Anime and Dualshockers.

More Stories by Rodrigo Sandoval Lahut

More on Attack of the Fanboy :