The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Date Schedule: When Can You Expect New Episodes?

Naofumi’s adventures are back with The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 now in motion. This new season promises to bring back the excitement of the series by giving fans a whole new cast of friends and enemies for our heroes to meet. Followers of the series will not want to miss the thrilling new challenges that the titular Shield Hero will face this season.

That is why it is so important for fans to be informed about the schedule that the third season of the anime will follow. To help them keep track of the release, we have created a The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 release date schedule.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Guide

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes, which will be released on Fridays from October 6. The episodes will be first aired in Japan at around 9:00 PM JST through Japanese TV networks. After a short wait, the episodes will become available for international fans to stream. The times at which this will happen can be found in the table below, according to the time zone you live in.

Episode Release Date Release Time Episode 1 October 6, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 2 October 13, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 3 October 20, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 4 October 27, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 5 November 3, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 6 November 10, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 7 November 17, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 8 November 24, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 9 December 1, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 10 December 8, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 11 December 15, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT Episode 12 December 22, 2023 09:00 PM JST / 5:30 AM PCT / 1:30 PM BCT

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Streaming Details

Just like it occurred for the two previous seasons, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 will be exclusively available to be streamed via Crunchyroll. Fans will be able to enjoy the new episodes as they are released with English Subtitles and high image quality through this service.

The show will be a part of Crunchyroll Premium Streaming, which means that viewers who want to enjoy the show will have to pay a small fee. You can also find the two previous seasons of the anime in their catalog, as well as many other amazing anime.

What is Season 3 About?

After defeating Kyo and returning home to the destroyed villages, Naofumi and his friends are tasked with rebuilding everything that their enemy destroyed. However, once they return, they are informed about the disappearance of the other three heroes who arrived with Naofumi. Our heroes are tasked with finding any leads that can help them find their allies.

Our heroes will join an underground fighting arena hoping to find more information about their allies’ location, while also uncovering the dark secrets behind the people running it. This new season promises to be equally, if not more, as exhilarating and action-packed as the previous ones, so fans should not miss it.

This article was updated on October 6th, 2023