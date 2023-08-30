Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine Reveals New Information About Naruto’s 20th Anniversary Episodes

Screenshot: Studio Pierrot

After many weeks of waiting for more information, the general plot of the now-delayed Naruto 20th Anniversary episodes has been released. The upcoming issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine will contain the first glance at this long-awaited new entry in the series.

The information given is basic, but it is more than enough to bring the hype back after the disappointing news about the delay of these episodes. Keep reading to find out more about what the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine revealed about Naruto’s 20th Anniversary episodes.

The Plot of the Naruto 20th Anniversary Episodes Is Provided in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine

Screenshot: Studio Pierrot

According to what can be read in the upcoming issue of the WSJ, these episodes will be set before Sasuke’s betrayal, with the original Team 7 as protagonists. They will be given a mission, but Kakashi will unfortunately not be able to lead the squad. Surprisingly, it will be Naruto as the one designed as a temporary team leader.

Fans can also be relieved by knowing that Masashi Kishimoto, the creator behind the original manga, is overseeing the creation of this special. This is done to ensure that the upcoming anniversary episodes have the same essence as the original show.

What Could This New Mission be About?

Screenshot: Studio Pierrot

We still have no information about what this new mission is about, and will probably not find out until the new release date for the episodes is provided. Still, the news of Naruto as team leader, who at the time these episodes are situated is still hyperactive and reckless, has shocked many fans in the community.

In the past, we have seen Kakashi test his students by tricking them into accepting missions in which he is the main opponent. At the point these episodes will be situated, Naruto is arguably the worst choice to become the team leader.

It seems likely that Kakashi will use this opportunity to teach Naruto how a true captain should act. This will also serve as a way for Naruto to fully gain the respect of Sakura and Sasuke, who often consider him to be an annoyance.

- This article was updated on August 30th, 2023