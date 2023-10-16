What Did Gojo Say to Geto at the End of Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

Image: MAPPA

Towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie, fans witness a fateful encounter between a blindfold-less Satoru Gojo and an injured Suguru Geto. Limping and with his arm amputated, Geto is initially seen making his way through an alleyway. Once he senses Gojo though, he stops and slides down to the ground, accusing the other sorcerer of being “late again as usual”.

This hinting at their close relationship establishes the tone for the rest of the exchange. As the two talk, there comes a point where we see Gojo’s lips move without any accompanying audio. So, what was Gojo saying to Geto towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

Gojo’s Words to Geto at the End of Jujutsu Kaisen 0

As Geto lays at death’s door, the dichotomy between these two characters becomes a very interesting one. The ‘immoral’ Gojo on the side of good as the ‘principled’ Geto’s executioner. Reminiscing about their time together, Gojo asks Geto if he has any last words. Something surprising happens next. Gojo crouches down, so they’re both on the same level and viewers see his lips move, but hear no words.

The missing dialogue isn’t even penned in the manga. But there are some clues to help us figure it out. First is Geto’s response. He seems shocked, then laughs and says the least Gojo could do was “hit him with some curses”. This indicates that the words were something affectionate, suggestive of their never-quite-broken bond.



Our next clue comes from Jujutsu Kaisen’s writer Gege Akutami himself. When asked about the missing dialogue in a Q&A, Gege replied that the words were already there in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie/manga. Going through the content, one particular line stands out. After Gojo executes Geto, he returns Yuta his I.D. card. When Yuta’s surprised he found it, he says, “My best friend found it. My only friend, really.” Given Gojo’s use of present tense, he likely told Geto something similar before his death.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023