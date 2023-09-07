Where Can I Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime to have been released in recent years. The first season of the anime adaptation was so successful that a second season was almost guaranteed. This promised sequel to the first season is currently airing, continuing the story of Itadori and his friends, as well as giving fans a more in-depth look at the world of the series.

While many fans are already enjoying the new adventures Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season brought with it, there are some who are unsure as to where to watch the show. Below, we will give you all the details as to where you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Is Available Through Netflix & Crunchyroll

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently being streamed via Netflix and Crunchyroll to most of the world. Both services require a fee to enjoy the content found on their platforms, due to the speedy release time and high-quality video they offer. In both, the episodes of this new season are being released only moments after they are aired on Japanese TV stations.

The release time of each episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in Japan is 00:00 JST, each Thursday. Below, we will list the times at which the episodes will become available for streaming in various regions of the world:

Pacific Time (PDT) – 10:00 AM Wednesday

Mountain Time (MST) – 11:00 AM Wednesday

Central Time (CT) – 12:00 PM Wednesday

Eastern Time (EST) – 13:00 PM Wednesday

Atlantic Time (AST) – 14:00 PM Wednesday

British Summer Time (BST) – 18:00 PM Wednesday

Central European Time (CEST) – 19:00 PM Wednesday

Moscow (MSK) – 20:00 PM Wednesday

Indian Standard Time (IST) – 22:30 PM Wednesday

Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) – 00:00 AM Thursday

Philippines (PHT) – 01:00 AM Thursday

What Is This New Season About?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

The first few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 told the story of Gojo and Geto’s time at Jujutsu High. This portion of the story gave fans a better understanding of the events that are transpiring in the show’s present time. It also gave fans a glimpse of Gojo’s relationship with his former best friend, Geto, and what drove them apart.

The second part will adapt the events of one of the original manga’s most beloved story arcs, the Shibuya Incident. This arc will completely change everything fans knew about the series, with lasting repercussions for every character involved.

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2023