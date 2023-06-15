Image: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer has had a killer run near the end of the Spring 2023 anime season. With a strong and entertaining third season that pushes past the halfway point of the manga adaptation, fans are wondering if there’ll be anything more to Season 3 beyond what’s been announced. So the burning question for the season about a seemingly everlasting, blood-soaked night: will Demon Slayer Season 3 have an Episode 12?

Demon Slayer Season 3: Will There Be an Episode 12?

Demon Slayer Season 3 will not have an Episode 12 as Episode 11 is the planned finale for the Swordsmith Village Arc. Given that the episode has a 70-minute runtime, it’s unsurprising, as this would pace the episode well enough to adapt the manga up to roughly Chapters 126-127.

Will There Be a Demon Slayer Season 4?

That’s not to say they couldn’t add a new arc as a later cour, but it’s looking like additional Demon Slayer content will likely be considered Season 4, with the Hashira Training Arc onward. Considering the fanfare being rolled out for the Swordsmith Village Arc finale, including a Times Square takeover on June 17, 2023, the eve of the episode’s release, fans should expect to wait a bit longer.

As for whether Season 4 is happening, it is apparently in production, but speculation suggests it’ll likely release sometime in 2024 or beyond. It’d be simply silly not to continue the anime adaptation, as the Swordsmith Village Arc concludes on a really interesting moment in the series for which many fans might have lingering questions.

Plus, as with many good Shonen anime, it’d just be unsatisfying to cut off there. With the manga having sold upwards of 150 million copies, the fans are chomping at the bit to see more of this series brought to life.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023