Zom 100 English Sub Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Episode 8 Spoilers

The gang grows bigger in the latest episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead! Continuing their RV trip to Gunma, Akira is joined by Kencho and Shizuka to see his family, only to encounter another detour. This one is decidedly more charming and less abusive than his last stop, where they meet a new lifelong friend. The episode was full of sweet moments, hints of romance, and even a passionate display of international love for Japanese culture. Get ready for what’s next in the English sub release date of Zom 100 Episode 9!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 is currently set to release the English sub for Episode 9 on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Given its recent trend of delays, keep an eye out for updates as the episode could potentially be pushed back to Monday, September 25. It will be available at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 9

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Be sure to check when the episode drops in your region using our Zom 100 Episode 9 release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 3:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 10:00 AM GMT Europe 11:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

In Episode 8, we finally meet Beatrix Amerhauser, a German exchange student and Japanese culture aficionado, while crossing more items off the bucket list!

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 8 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 9

Another day, another roadblock. Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka resume their travels only to find zombies attacking another vehicle. Akira intends to help using his Akiraiger persona and shark suit, only to be upstaged by the person they’re trying to rescue. Clad in samurai armor and wielding a naginata, this mysterious character carves up zombies like sushi and unmasks herself to reveal a young German college student.

The group immediately embraces her, first continuing her original task of bringing fish to a sushi joint, and then going to some hot springs, crossing off items #7 and #16 from the list. It’s here that we see incredibly sweet moments where the gang welcomes Beatrix to Japan, we see her encyclopedic, passionate knowledge of the country, and even some love blossoming between Akira and Shizuka. Get ready for the next episode, “Treehouse of the Dead” where Akira crosses off another item from his list, fends off zombie boars, and prepares to visit his parents!

