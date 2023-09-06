Zom 100 English Sub Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Episode 7 Spoilers

Get ready for the English sub release of Zom 100 Episode 8 here!

September 6th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Zom 100 English Sub Episode 8 Release Date
Image: VIZ Media / Bug Films

Fans are in for a treat in the next episode of Zom 100. While the plan to go to Gunma hit a bit of a snag, turning into a 2-episode side story and an encounter with Akira’s former boss, they resume their journey to visit Akira’s parents. Along the way, we’ve seen enormous growth for the main characters, principally Akira and Shizuka. But now we’ll see what they discover next, as well as finding a new main character to join the fold. Get ready for the English sub release date of Zom 100 Episode 8!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 Episode 8 will release for English sub viewers on Sunday, September 17, 2023. It will be available as a simulcast at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on CrunchyrollHulu, and Netflix.

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 8
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

While these release dates aren’t always set in stone as shown in previous episodes, it’s good to get ready regardless! Here is the Zom 100 Episode 8 release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)2:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)3:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)4:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)5:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)6:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)6:00 AM BST
UK and Ireland10:00 AM GMT
Europe11:00 AM CEST
Moscow12:00 PM MSK
India2:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand4:00 PM ICT
Philippines5:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Akira makes his choice about sticking with a former employer.

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 7 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 8

Akira finds himself falling into the patterns of his old days as a wage slave in Episode 1. Shizuka sees this and is instantly reminded of her past, specifically her emotionally distant and abusive father. In her bid to restore Akira’s spirits and inspire him to tell Kosugi off, she even adds to his bucket list like Kencho did, and in a way got her own catharsis.

After doing so, however, an accident causes the captive zombies to lash out and turn others nearby. In an effort to contain the threat, Akira saves Kosugi but with no intent of going back, leaving his old life behind definitively. In Episode 8, “Sushi & Hot Springs of the Dead” the journey to Gunma resumes, where we’ll finally meet Beatrix Amerhauser, a German college student in pursuit of Japan’s best sushi.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

