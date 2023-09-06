Zom 100 English Sub Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Episode 7 Spoilers

Image: VIZ Media / Bug Films

Fans are in for a treat in the next episode of Zom 100. While the plan to go to Gunma hit a bit of a snag, turning into a 2-episode side story and an encounter with Akira’s former boss, they resume their journey to visit Akira’s parents. Along the way, we’ve seen enormous growth for the main characters, principally Akira and Shizuka. But now we’ll see what they discover next, as well as finding a new main character to join the fold. Get ready for the English sub release date of Zom 100 Episode 8!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 Episode 8 will release for English sub viewers on Sunday, September 17, 2023. It will be available as a simulcast at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 8

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 English Sub Release Date

While these release dates aren’t always set in stone as shown in previous episodes, it’s good to get ready regardless! Here is the Zom 100 Episode 8 release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 3:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 10:00 AM GMT Europe 11:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Akira makes his choice about sticking with a former employer.

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 7 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 8

Akira finds himself falling into the patterns of his old days as a wage slave in Episode 1. Shizuka sees this and is instantly reminded of her past, specifically her emotionally distant and abusive father. In her bid to restore Akira’s spirits and inspire him to tell Kosugi off, she even adds to his bucket list like Kencho did, and in a way got her own catharsis.

After doing so, however, an accident causes the captive zombies to lash out and turn others nearby. In an effort to contain the threat, Akira saves Kosugi but with no intent of going back, leaving his old life behind definitively. In Episode 8, “Sushi & Hot Springs of the Dead” the journey to Gunma resumes, where we’ll finally meet Beatrix Amerhauser, a German college student in pursuit of Japan’s best sushi.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023