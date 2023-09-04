Zom 100 English Sub Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and What to Expect

Zom 100 has enjoyed instant praise for its anime adaptation among the fans, but an uneven release date schedule. With such high-quality episodes released, however, fans are more than pleased to wait if it means more adventures with Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka. With the group having to stop after a spike trap causes Kencho to crash and get injured, they find themselves at the mercy of somebody Akira never thought he’d see again: a former boss, Kosugi. Get ready for what happens next with the English sub release of Zom 100 Episode 7!
Zom 100 English Sub Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown
Zom 100 Episode 7 will release on Monday, September 4, 2023. It will be available as a simulcast at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.
If you’re as anxious as we are to see the episode after the latest delay, check our release time zone guide for Zom 100 Episode 7!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|2:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)
|3:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|4:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|5:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|6:00 AM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|6:00 AM BST
|UK and Ireland
|10:00 AM GMT
|Europe
|11:00 AM CEST
|Moscow
|12:00 PM MSK
|India
|2:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|4:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|5:00 PM PHT
In the latest episode, Kosugi’s dominant hold over his local gang threatens to suck Akira in once more. But will he overcome his boss’ stranglehold over his life?
RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 6 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 7
Akira has found himself indentured to Kosugi. Kosugi, playing a sort of….Negan-lite role (but more insufferable) uses his abuse to keep those under him in check. However, Shizuka relates to this feeling more strongly, drawing a parallel between him and her father.
But after discovering his bucket list, and reading through, she felt compelled to make one more addition: #37: Tell off my jerk of a boss. In the end, it as Akira who had to take the biggest leap.
- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023