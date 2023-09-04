Zom 100 English Sub Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and What to Expect

Get ready for the release of Zom 100 Episode 7 here!

September 3rd, 2023
Zom 100 Episode 7 Release Date
Image: Kotaro Takata / Bug Films / VIZ Media

Zom 100 has enjoyed instant praise for its anime adaptation among the fans, but an uneven release date schedule. With such high-quality episodes released, however, fans are more than pleased to wait if it means more adventures with Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka. With the group having to stop after a spike trap causes Kencho to crash and get injured, they find themselves at the mercy of somebody Akira never thought he’d see again: a former boss, Kosugi. Get ready for what happens next with the English sub release of Zom 100 Episode 7!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 Episode 7 will release on Monday, September 4, 2023. It will be available as a simulcast at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on CrunchyrollHulu, and Netflix.

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 7
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

If you’re as anxious as we are to see the episode after the latest delay, check our release time zone guide for Zom 100 Episode 7!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)2:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)3:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)4:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)5:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)6:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)6:00 AM BST
UK and Ireland10:00 AM GMT
Europe11:00 AM CEST
Moscow12:00 PM MSK
India2:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand4:00 PM ICT
Philippines5:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Kosugi’s dominant hold over his local gang threatens to suck Akira in once more. But will he overcome his boss’ stranglehold over his life?

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 6 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 7

Akira has found himself indentured to Kosugi. Kosugi, playing a sort of….Negan-lite role (but more insufferable) uses his abuse to keep those under him in check. However, Shizuka relates to this feeling more strongly, drawing a parallel between him and her father.

Zom-100-Episode-7-Release-Date-Chapter-10
Image: Shogakukan / VIZ Media

But after discovering his bucket list, and reading through, she felt compelled to make one more addition: #37: Tell off my jerk of a boss. In the end, it as Akira who had to take the biggest leap.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023

