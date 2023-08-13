Zom 100 English Sub Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and What to Expect

Get ready for the English sub release date of Zom 100 Episode 6 here!

August 13th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Zom 100 English Sub Episode 6 Release Date
Image: Kotaro Takata / Bug Films / VIZ Media

Zom 100 has successfully enthralled anime fans with its wacky take on the zombie horror genre. It injects comedy into the blend, along with a Carpe Diem enthusiasm in its protagonist, as well as some intensely unique twists. The series has introduced us to zombie sharks on human legs, engaging and entertaining characters, and some stellar animation. Get ready for the English sub release of Zom 100 Episode 6 as Akira and Kencho leave Tokyo!

Zom 100 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 Episode 6 will release on Sunday, August 27, 2023. It will be available as a simulcast at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on CrunchyrollHulu, and Netflix. This is confirmed via the official Zom 100 Twitter account, stating the delay’s reason this time being a conflict with the broadcast schedule for the World Athletic Championships in Japan on the 20th.

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 6
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

If you’re ready to sink your teeth into the next episode and see where Akira is headed, check our release time zone guide for Zom 100 Episode 6 below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)2:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)3:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)4:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)5:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)6:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)6:00 AM BST
UK and Ireland10:00 AM GMT
Europe11:00 AM CEST
Moscow12:00 PM MSK
India2:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand4:00 PM ICT
Philippines5:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Akira realizes a childhood dream, punches a zombie shark in the face, and has another chance encounter with Shizuka!

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 5 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 6

The zombie shark has made its appearance leaving viewers floored. Even the characters of Zom 100 are baffled by how it can walk on the legs of the divers it ate, dismissing it as not making sense. But who cares? A zombie shark rampages into the nearby aquarium where Akira seeks out a shark suit to defend against zombie bites and become a superhero.

Not only does this happen, but Shizuka is also on the scene and provides color commentary on Akira’s attack names. The episode was fun, and action-packed, and continues the literal streak of episodes where Kencho gets naked. It’s everything we could want and more, as Akira scores Shizuka’s contact info while riding out of Tokyo.

Zom-100-Episode-6-Release-Date-Spoilers
Image: Kotaro Takata / VIZ Media

Next up is an adaptation of Chapter 8, “RV of the Dead” as Akira heads toward Gunma to clear list items #17 and #31, to score a Recreational Vehicle (RV), and to spend time with his parents. We see Akira and Kencho once again bump into Shizuka, but we’ll also see the return of one of Akira’s old bosses.

- This article was updated on August 13th, 2023

