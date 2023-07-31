Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead English Sub Episode 5 Release Date

Image: Kotaro Takata / Bug Films / VIZ Media

Akira Tendo has a long way to go before he crosses off the rest of his bucket list in Zom 100. He has reconciled with friends and met intriguing women on his journey, but now he looks inward as he chases dreams he once left behind. While the series largely focuses on Akira looking forward and seizing the day, this latest episode will bring viewers to the past for a bit. Find out what Akira’s childhood dream is with Zom 100 Episode 5 in time for the release date of its English sub!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 Episode 5 will release its English sub on Sunday, August 6. It will be available as a simulcast at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. This provides lots of coverage so fewer people will miss out on this excellent anime!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 5

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 English Sub Release Date

For those wanting to catch the episode as it airs and live elsewhere, we have this handy release time zone guide for Zom 100 Episode 5 that you can consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 3:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 10:00 AM GMT Europe 11:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Akira will prepare to cross off two items on his bucket list, one of which will involve the freakiest shark you’ll ever see.

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 4 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 5

Akira and Kencho wined and dined the flight attendants they met with varying degrees of success. While it turned quickly to bedlam after a zombie infection rained on their parade, it wasn’t before Akira was reminded of his childhood dreams.

Reflecting on this, Episode 5 will see Akira identifying and adding two items to his list:

Remember my childhood dream

Become a superhero

While acquiring powers isn’t as oddly feasible yet painful as in the latest Flash movie, the ability to fight zombies is Kencho’s suggestion. So where do the pair go to hone these abilities? Why, to an aquarium, of course, where they get a shark-proof suit to withstand zombie bites. But things aren’t what they seem here either, as we’ll see an iconic moment in the series brought to life:

Image: Kotaro Takata / Shogakukan / VIZ Media

That’s right, a zombie shark. It’ll walk, too, thanks to the protruding zombified legs of the divers it ate. But there’s one more chance encounter he has here: another run-in with Shizuka, and perhaps a chance to impress her. Get ready for the release of Zom 100 Episode 5!

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2023