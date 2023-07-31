Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead English Sub Episode 5 Release Date

Get ready for the English sub release date of Zom 100 Episode 5 here!

Zom 100 Episode 5 Release Date English Sub
Image: Kotaro Takata / Bug Films / VIZ Media

Akira Tendo has a long way to go before he crosses off the rest of his bucket list in Zom 100. He has reconciled with friends and met intriguing women on his journey, but now he looks inward as he chases dreams he once left behind. While the series largely focuses on Akira looking forward and seizing the day, this latest episode will bring viewers to the past for a bit. Find out what Akira’s childhood dream is with Zom 100 Episode 5 in time for the release date of its English sub!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 Episode 5 will release its English sub on Sunday, August 6. It will be available as a simulcast at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on CrunchyrollHulu, and Netflix. This provides lots of coverage so fewer people will miss out on this excellent anime!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 5
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

For those wanting to catch the episode as it airs and live elsewhere, we have this handy release time zone guide for Zom 100 Episode 5 that you can consult!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)2:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)3:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)4:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)5:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)6:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)6:00 AM BST
UK and Ireland10:00 AM GMT
Europe11:00 AM CEST
Moscow12:00 PM MSK
India2:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand4:00 PM ICT
Philippines5:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Akira will prepare to cross off two items on his bucket list, one of which will involve the freakiest shark you’ll ever see.

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 4 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 5

Akira and Kencho wined and dined the flight attendants they met with varying degrees of success. While it turned quickly to bedlam after a zombie infection rained on their parade, it wasn’t before Akira was reminded of his childhood dreams.

Reflecting on this, Episode 5 will see Akira identifying and adding two items to his list:

  • Remember my childhood dream
  • Become a superhero

While acquiring powers isn’t as oddly feasible yet painful as in the latest Flash movie, the ability to fight zombies is Kencho’s suggestion. So where do the pair go to hone these abilities? Why, to an aquarium, of course, where they get a shark-proof suit to withstand zombie bites. But things aren’t what they seem here either, as we’ll see an iconic moment in the series brought to life:

Zom-100-Episode-5-Release-Date-English-Sub-Zombie-Shark
Image: Kotaro Takata / Shogakukan / VIZ Media

That’s right, a zombie shark. It’ll walk, too, thanks to the protruding zombified legs of the divers it ate. But there’s one more chance encounter he has here: another run-in with Shizuka, and perhaps a chance to impress her. Get ready for the release of Zom 100 Episode 5!

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2023

