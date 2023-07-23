Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead English Sub Episode 4 Release Date and Time

July 23rd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Zom 100 Episode 4 Release Date
Image: VIZ Media / Bug Films

We could learn a thing or two from Zom 100. While it has a fantastical and silly premise (it’s a Seinen anime, after all) it’s highly relatable with enduring, likable characters at its core. Once you strip away the zombie apocalypse, it’s about young adults swept up in the doldrums of adulthood, but given a chance at a blank slate. The series’ protagonist Akira Tendo has reunited with his old friend Kencho, and now they set out to live their dreams. Learn more as we get ready for the English sub release of Zom 100 Episode 4!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 will release on Sunday, July 30, 2023. It will be available as a simulcast at 2 AM PT /3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on CrunchyrollHulu, and Netflix. This means you can easily catch the series no matter what streaming service you use!

Zom 100 English Sub Episode 4
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

For those wanting to know ahead of time when they can catch Zom 100 Episode 4 upon its release, check the time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)2:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)3:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)4:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)5:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)6:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)6:00 AM BST
UK and Ireland10:00 AM GMT
Europe11:00 AM CEST
Moscow12:00 PM MSK
India2:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand4:00 PM ICT
Philippines5:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Akira and Kencho had a heartfelt reunion in the apocalypse, but now the question remains: what next?

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 3 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 4

Akira has found Kencho. Kencho reignited his heart’s desire to do something with his life that meant something to him: become a stand-up comedian. While his methods are significantly more….exhibitionist than expected, Akira encourages Kencho to chase his dreams, while enjoying some well-deserved freedom.

That freedom manifests in the next episode with some stay-at-home camping, and Kencho investing his dreams into Akira’s bucket list. He mocks Akira’s ambitions for some, namely #9: Wine and dine as a flight attendant. But given the episode and chapter’s name, “Flight Attendant of the Dead” you already know things might just go their way on that item.

Zom-100-Episode-4-Release-Date-Wine-and-Dine
Image: Haro Aso / Shueisha / VIZ Media

While having a good time with some local survivors, Akira and Kencho may find themselves in trouble, as one is concealing a festering zombie infection. We’ll see how this plays out with the release of Zom 100 Episode 4!

- This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023

