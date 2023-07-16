Image: VIZ Media / Bug Films

People have been adding the Zom 100 anime to their viewing list for one simple reason this season: it rocks, totally and completely. The series premiere blew away expectations for the niche Seinen zombie horror comedy, and while it’s not a total carbon copy of the original manga, it nails the most important beats. Now we get into the true heart of the story, where Akira Tendo meets fellow survivors and finds their own reasons for wanting to live in the end of the world. Find out more and prepare for the simulcast release date of the Zom 100 English sub for Episode 3!

Zom 100 Episode 3 English Sub Simulcast Release Date and Time

Zom 100 Episode 3 will release on Sunday, July 23, 2023. It will be available as a simulcast at 2 AM PT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. This means you can easily catch the series no matter what streaming service you use!

For those who reside outside the listed time zones, we’ve got you covered as well as you prepare for the release of Zom 100 Episode 3!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 10:00 AM GMT Europe 11:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Akira meets more fellow survivors, some with a greater will to live than others.

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 2 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 3

Akira wakes up to his first full day of post-apocalypse and despite waking up from a nightmare about his old job, rising to a raging zombie outbreak still smacks of freedom for him. So after cleaning his apartment, he desires nothing but to lounge around and enjoy beer, so he goes on a beer run.

He meets neighbors while going out, promising supplies for them, and in the process encounters more zombies and even picks up a new vehicle to ride. But at the store he has a fateful encounter with Shizuka, where they find themselves mutually intrigued, but ultimately part ways. Akira goes home and drafts the first 33 items on his bucket list, already crossing off several, while Shizuka unveils her own list: 100 Things to Do to Avoid Becoming a Zombie.

Image: VIZ Media / Shogakukan

In Episode 3, “Best Friend of the Dead” will show us Kenichirou “Kencho” Ryuuzaki , an old Rugby friend of Akira’s who suggested he release himself from his job. It’s in this reconciliation that he’ll get a chance to cross off item 32, “Drink and laugh with my best bud.”

