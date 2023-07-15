Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 2 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: VIZ Media / Bug Films

Zom 100 was released with what might be the most perfect premiere of the entire Summer 2023 anime season. The unanimous praise heaped upon the funny, heartfelt, and gorgeous first episode was easy to justify as viewers to go see what everybody else was raving about. Akira Tendo has found himself set free from wage slavery and horrific workplace conditions, all thanks to the zombie apocalypse. But what’s next for Akira? Learn this and more with the release date of Zom 100 Episode 2 and its English Sub!

Zom 100 Episode 2 English Sub Release Date and Time

Zom 100 Episode 2 will release with the English sub on Sunday, July 16, 2023. It will be available at 2 AM PT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu and Netflix.

If you’re living outside the above time zones, feel free to consult this time zone guide for the release of Zom 100 Episode 2!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 10:00 AM GMT Europe 11:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

In the debut episode, our hearts made room for one more unlikely hero, a young salaryman who saw an opportunity for newfound joy in the zombie apocalypse.

RECAP: Zom 100 Episode 1 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 2

Akira doesn’t have to go to work anymore. It’s likely something to do with the city and his office likely being torn apart and ravaged by zombies at the end of the stellar premiere. But with the release of Zom 100 Episode 2, beer day is imminent. Akira wakes up after a horrific nightmare of dealing with his boss from bygone days and decides to finally clean his filthy apartment and get wasted, doing nothing while the world burns.

Image: VIZ Media / Shogakukan

It’s not to say Akira’s entirely sympathetic in doing this. But it’s a Seinen anime, after all. A little bit of moral nuance comes with the territory. The way I see it, Akira is getting back the three years he lost at a horrible, soul-sucking job, and he’s somebody viewers can identify with. But soon he’ll meet Shizuka on his beer run, and she turns out to be a shrewd survivor, one of the many qualities about her that winds up charming him, which could wind up in him crossing off item 33, “Meet the woman of my dreams.”

So when he goes about, seeking beer while getting ready to add to his bucket list, shocking his acquaintances with joyful nonchalance, we salute Akira, as we get ready for the release of Zom 100 Episode 2!

