Zom 100 Episode 1 English Sub Release Date and Time

It’s time to take a different spin on the zombie apocalpyse, with the upcoming anime Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. The series turns a lot of familiar horror and dystopia tropes on their heads, instead taking a comedic approach to a well-worn genre. What are the top 100 things you would do before you’re inevitably turned to a mindless zombie? These characters will tell you what they would do. Find out more on the Zom 100 Episode 1 English sub release date!

Zom 100 Episode 1 English Sub Release Date

Zom 100 will release on Sunday, July 9, 2023. It will be available as a simulcast on Hulu and Netflix, with weekly new installments every Sunday throughout the Summer.

For those unfamiliar with the series, you might recognize the creator, Haro Aso, best-known for Alice in Borderland. Zom 100 is based on the eponymous manga that’s been running since 2018, with new chapters available every month through the VIZ Media Zom 100 portal!

Zom 100 Episode 1 English Sub Release Time

As of now there isn’t a clear set time when Zom 100 will be widely available on streaming services beyond July 9, 2023. However, if you’re attending Anime Expo 2023, you’ll be able to attend the global premiere on July 1, 2023, at 9:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM CT / 12:30 PM ET.

What Zom 100 Trailers Are Available?

Aside from the identical English sub and dub trailers, there was one previous trailer that embodies the spirit of the show:

Imagine if all it took was for the world to fall apart for you to find freedom in your daily routine. The Zom 100 trailers eschew any sense of lingering tension in favor of intense visuals, deceptive optimism, and a cast of quirky survivors brought together by these circumstances.

