Image: Bones

Things are about to get intense in Bungo Stray Dogs going into Season 5. The series has ranked among the top favorite anime across several publications including Anime News Network as far back as its debut in 2016. It’s fascinating mysteries and characters make for a good supernatural detective series with other Seinen trappings. But if you’re excited to get into the season, you’ll want to know when you can do so. Check here for everything currently known about the Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 1 release date!

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 1 will first release in Japan on July 12, 2023. The series is broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX, TVA, KBS, TVS, CTC, tvk, GBS, MTV, SUN, TVQ, BS11, and Wowow.

For international viewers, the series is licensed for streaming on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

While there is not a currently confirmed simulcast time for this date, Season 4 released episodes weekly as they aired in Japan. As this is a developing story, we will keep you posted with further updates. Following this pattern, you can potentially expect an 11 PM JST release date, so check below for when you can expect it to hit your streaming queue:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 5:00 PM MSK India 7:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:00 PM ICT Philippines 10:00 PM PHT

As we enter Season 5, things look dire for the Armed Detective Agency, and fans see some long-awaited confrontations potentially come into play.

What is the Plot of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5?

The Decay of the Angel group plans to destroy the world soon. Their leader, Kamui, is still in possession of a key page from ‘The Book’The ADA has failed to clear their name against the Hunting Dogs. The situation reads pretty much “crisis” across the board.

Numerous confrontations are teased with the upcoming release of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5. This includes Osamu Dazai against Fyodor Dostoevsky, Yukichi Fukuzawa against Ōchi Kamui, and Atsushi Nakajima against Ryūnosuke Akutagawa.

How Long Will Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Be?

"Bungo Stray Dogs" Season 5 is listed with 11 episodes. pic.twitter.com/uX5wfSZdqO — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) June 26, 2023

Bungo Stray Dogs is receiving conflicting claims but the episode count is sitting between 10-11, with the latest reports saying 11. But that’s a good thing in a sense, as the show’s studio, Bones, has done a wonderful job enthralling its viewers.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023