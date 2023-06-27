Latest Anime News June 26, 2023 — Zom 100 Episode Count Spotted

Image: BUG FILMS

While the first day of Summer 2023 may have arrived, the real heat is coming soon with the hottest news about the upcoming anime season. We do our best every week to gather the coolest and most exciting bits of info about the anime you’re looking forward to seeing. To start the week off, we have news about hot upcoming anime like Zom 100, Bungo Stray Dogs, and Dark Gathering; the guest list for Montreal’s Otakuthon; and news about Sunrise anniversary celebrations in 2023!

News Outlets and Twitter Are Spotting Anime Episode Counts in the Wild, Including Zom 100

Summer 2023 in anime is going to be a loaded one, but you want the saturation of content to tie you over, especially if you’re a full-time otaku. There are plenty of great series recently that have confirmed 2 cour seasons including Jujutsu Kaisen, but some hotly anticipated shows are still worth noting for how long they’ll run.

Related: Latest Manga News June 26, 2023 – Viz Media Will Raise Manga Volume Prices

"Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" will have 12 episodes according to Disney+ Japan.



※ This anime is NOT a Disney+ exclusive.https://t.co/JHT3RPRUkD



Broadcasting begins on July 9. (Studio: BUG FILMS)https://t.co/qtC6jGJW3v pic.twitter.com/lYLtBHQb0G — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) June 26, 2023

The Zom 100 anime had its episode count spotted by an eagle-eyed observer noting a Japanese Disney Plus listing that quickly made the rounds earlier today. The show appears to have 12 episodes for its first season, but with the manga still going on, there’s hopefully more on the way!

"Bungo Stray Dogs" Season 5 is listed with 11 episodes. pic.twitter.com/uX5wfSZdqO — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) June 26, 2023

Additionally, Twitter is buzzing with other stories about Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 getting 11 episodes, contrary to previous claims of 10 episodes, and Dark Gathering getting 25. The way we see it, this means you get your fix of detective, supernatural, and zombie fiction packed into a hell of a summer. But as Bungo fans may have already stated, 11 episodes still isn’t enough.

Otakuthon 2023 in Montreal is Looking Stacked with KANA-BOON Attending

Otakuthon is an increasingly popular Canadian bilingual convention based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. After an excellent 2022 showing, with just shy of 30,000 in attendance, the event looks to bring in some great guests sure to appeal to some huge anime fans. Attendees include but are not limited to:

Joe Zieja (Voice Actor, Fire Emblem: Three Houses)

Laura Stahl (Voice Actor, Fire Emblem Engage)

Shota Nakama (Composer, Made in Abyss, Final Fantasy XV)

ANLY (Singer, OPs for Naruto, Seven Deadly Sins, Etc.)

Ryōtarō Okiayu (Bleach, Slam Dunk, Fruits Basket)

KANA-BOON (Naruto, Gundam, Zom 100)

There are plenty of international talents sure to appeal to different fandoms present. There are English-language video game voice actors, Japanese anime voice actors, and iconic musical figures, and it’s also really cool to see KANA-BOON in attendance, especially with their theme “Song of the Dead” featured as the OP for Zom 100!

Source: Otakuthon Guest List

Fall 2023 Looks Bright for Studio Sunrise with Anniversaries of Three Iconic Anime

Images: Sunrise, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Sunrise is an exceptional studio with a great catalog of content, and it is looking to commemorate this for several series in 2023. Key milestones include the 40th anniversary of Armored Trooper Votoms and Aura Battler Dunbine and the 25th anniversary of Cowboy Bebop.

Exhibitions for each will be held in 2023 at Seibushibuyaten Movidakan in Tokyo. Votoms will have one running from September 1 to 24, Dunbine will run from September 29 to October 22, and Cowboy Bebop will be featured from October 27 to November 19. So if you’re a tourist exploring Japan in the fall…here’s a good stop for sure!

Source: Crunchyroll

As always, keep yourself updated here with the latest news from all circles about the hottest anime all year round!