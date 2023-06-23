Latest Anime News June 23, 2023 — Dark Gathering Gets 2 Cours!

Images: © PSYCHO-PASS Committee / OLM Inc. / A-1 Pictures, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

We’re about to close out the week but not without the hottest and latest anime news on this lovely Friday! Updates on the Summer 2023 season have been overwhelming but there’s plenty to enjoy if you’re anticipating hot new content, as well as newly accessible oldies. There are updates on the upcoming Dark Gathering adaptation receiving 2 cours, the PSYCHO-PASS Providence movie, new episodes of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, and Dragon Ball movies coming to streaming!

Dark Gathering Will Run for 2 Cours for Its First Season

Don’t be fooled by the occasionally cute character design choices: this series is super-violent. The supernatural horror manga Dark Gathering by Kenichi Kondō is being brought to macabre life by OLM Inc., and the good news for fans is it’ll run for 2 cours. You’ll be able to stream the series starting on July 10, 2023, on HIDIVE! If you’re one of the lucky few attending Anime Expo 2023, you can catch the world premiere on July 3!

For newcomers, that means 2 seasons of the year, meaning potentially 24 episodes for the show’s first season. How much that ends up adapting remains to be seen, and whether they’ll run the cours consecutively is debatable, but this will likely be a highlight of the 2023 Summer anime release schedule.

PSYCHO-PASS Providence Releases New English Dub Trailer!

It’s been 3 years since the last big PSYCHO-PASS release, and with the upcoming Providence film, the news of an English dub trailer to tide over fans for the theatrical release is exciting. The show made waves as a stylish Cyberpunk Crime Thriller back in 2012 and it’ll be a delight to see it grace the silver screen, so check to see if it’ll be playing at your local theater!

The theatrical release date for PSYCHO-PASS Providence is July 14, 2023, in Japanese with English subtitles and the English dub. Special advanced fan sneak peeks will also be available in the English dub in limited locations on July 11, and the English subbed Japanese version on July 13.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a Gets 4 New Episodes at Once on Crunchyroll This Summer

Adding to an already-packed Crunchyroll slate for the Summer 2023 anime season, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will release Episodes 9-12 will be broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX on July 23, 2023. Additionally, Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream the series as it airs in Japan, so you won’t have to miss out! While details are yet to be confirmed, this could mean the series might be available as early as 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET for North American viewers.

This update is a pleasant surprise for fans after the series had to go on hiatus due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

30 Years of Dragon Ball Movies Are Coming to Crunchyroll!

You read that right: 15 Dragon Ball movies from 1989’s Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone to 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be joining the service. The movies will come in batches from June through July 2023. Some have already come out, including:

June 22 Dragon Ball Movie Releases

The Dead Zone

The World’s Strongest

The Tree of Might

Lord Slug

Cooler’s Revenge

Return of Cooler

Super Android 13

June 29 Dragon Ball Movie Releases

Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan

Bojack Unbound

Broly — Second Coming

Bio-Broly

Fusion Reborn

Wrath of the Dragon

July 6 Dragon Ball Movie Releases

Resurrection F

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

As you might have guessed, the next couple of weeks will be packed with Broly. You might even say it’s…Maximum Broly! But regardless, stay tuned for new updates on the latest anime news, and have a great weekend!

