Jujutsu Kaisen is entering its long-awaited second season this year, with a legion of fans eager to watch. The series is set to adapt some of its most popular arcs and will run for 2 full cours, totaling 23 episodes. The deck seems stacked in favor of this being an exciting experience even for casual viewers wanting to see some action-heavy sorcery anime. But for those wanting to tune in, you might want to know the specifics so you won’t miss one of the biggest anime releases of the year. Learn more about the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 release date here!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen will air first in Japan on July 6, 2023, at 11:56 PM JST on MBS and TBS. While it remains unconfirmed how soon after the Japanese air time we’ll see the episode, it’s a given that we’ll see a release with English subtitles via simulcast around the same time.

For those wanting to know exactly when the episode airs, we’ve got you covered as well. Here’s our time zone guide based on the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:56 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 8:56 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:56 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:56 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:56 AM BST UK and Ireland 3:56 PM GMT Europe 4:56 PM CEST Moscow 5:56 PM MSK India 8:26 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:56 PM ICT Philippines 10:56 PM PHT

As this is a developing story, we’ll keep you posted on when this hits Crunchyroll and other streaming services!

When Will the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Simulcast Be Announced?

For fans eager to see the show on their favorite streaming services, particularly Crunchyroll, this is a key question. There is not a confirmed simulcast time for international fans as of right now, but as this story develops and more information is made available, we will keep you updated.

What Arcs Are in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen covers Gojo’s Past Arc (Hidden Inventory) upon its release and extends into the Shibuya Incident Arc later on in Season 2. These are collectively some of the most popular story arcs in the JJK fandom and their adaptation is hotly anticipated, especially the meatier Shibuya Incident that covers 56 chapters of the manga.

Get ready, as this ride is going to be a bumpy one, and MAPPA is surely going to deliver the goods!

