Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 English Sub Release Date and Time

Get ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 here as the Hidden Inventory Arc comes to a close!

July 29th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date
Major developments helped establish the status quo in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Gojo and Geto make it through a deadly encounter with Toji Fushiguro, a Zen’in assassin, but not before major blood was spilled on both sides. As things wrap up for the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc, we’ll see the next episode prepare us for one of the greatest arcs in the series. Get ready for the English sub release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 here!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 will release on Thursday, August 3, 2023. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, Episode 3 will be released at 1:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Episode 5 Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

If you’re living outside the above time zones and want to see how the next episode, “Premature Death” goes, here’s a time zone guide for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)10:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)11:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)12:00 PM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)1:00 PM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)2:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)2:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland6:00 PM GMT
Europe7:00 PM CEST
Moscow8:00 PM MSK
India10:30 PM IST
Vietnam and ThailandAugust 4, 12:00 AM ICT
PhilippinesAugust 4, 1:00 AM PHT

In the latest episode, Gojo ascends to greater heights with his abilities as Hidden Inventory closes up.

SPOILERS: What Can We Expect in JJK Season 2 E5?

Gojo makes short work of Toji after demonstrating his reverse cursed technique and tapping into his Limitless abilities. He returns to a surprised Geto, both having survived their encounter, while Amanai tragically didn’t make it.

In “Premature Death” we will see Gojo honing his abilities to have the Limitless active at all times, consistently recharged by the reverse cursed technique. But Geto, however, is shaken by the event, losing his grip on his humanity in the process. This descent will be followed closely with the release of the next episode, so be sure to pay attention to this, as well as the recaps, as we transition into the Shibuya Incident Arc!

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2023

