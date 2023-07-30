Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: MAPPA

Major developments helped establish the status quo in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Gojo and Geto make it through a deadly encounter with Toji Fushiguro, a Zen’in assassin, but not before major blood was spilled on both sides. As things wrap up for the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc, we’ll see the next episode prepare us for one of the greatest arcs in the series. Get ready for the English sub release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 here!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 will release on Thursday, August 3, 2023. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, Episode 3 will be released at 1:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Episode 5 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule 2023

If you’re living outside the above time zones and want to see how the next episode, “Premature Death” goes, here’s a time zone guide for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand August 4, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines August 4, 1:00 AM PHT

In the latest episode, Gojo ascends to greater heights with his abilities as Hidden Inventory closes up.

SPOILERS: What Can We Expect in JJK Season 2 E5?

Gojo makes short work of Toji after demonstrating his reverse cursed technique and tapping into his Limitless abilities. He returns to a surprised Geto, both having survived their encounter, while Amanai tragically didn’t make it.

In “Premature Death” we will see Gojo honing his abilities to have the Limitless active at all times, consistently recharged by the reverse cursed technique. But Geto, however, is shaken by the event, losing his grip on his humanity in the process. This descent will be followed closely with the release of the next episode, so be sure to pay attention to this, as well as the recaps, as we transition into the Shibuya Incident Arc!

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2023