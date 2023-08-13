My Happy Marriage English Sub Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

August 12th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
My Happy Marriage Episode 7 Release
My Happy Marriage is a gorgeous, slow-burn Shojo series, and a wonderful addition to the Netflix anime catalog. It’s a romantic drama with light fantasy trappings that make it easily approachable, and yet painfully relatable. As the story unfolds about Miyo, a young woman being thrust out of her abusive home in an arranged marriage scheme, an unexpected love blossoms while threats loom. With the English sub release of My Happy Marriage Episode 7, we’ll see the aftermath of an attempt on Miyo’s life, and her heroic rescue by her betrothed partner, Kiyoka.

My Happy Marriage English Sub Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

My Happy Marriage will release on Netflix on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET.

My Happy Marriage Episode 7
Release Date Countdown
If you’re wondering when the episode drops for your region, we’ve got you covered! You can find the release time zone guide for My Happy Marriage Episode 7 below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:30 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:30 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)11:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:30 PM GMT
Europe4:30 PM CEST
Moscow5:30 PM MSK
India8:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand9:30 PM ICT
Philippines10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, an attempted kidnapping of Miyo resulted in a fiery confrontation.

RECAP: My Happy Marriage Episode 6 Saw an Epic Rescue as Kiyoka Opens His Burning Heart to Miyo

Kiyoka’s rescue was successful and in the nick of time. Kaya was nearly successful in killing her sister, Miyo, when the enraged fiancé found her, bound and beaten within an inch of her life. This wasn’t without some fireworks, as Kiyoka had a pyrokinetic confrontation with Minoru Tatsuishi. Minoru was the instigator of the kidnapping, seeking Miyo’s latent power, and is Kouji’s father. The surrounding estate was lit up in a deadly blaze as Kiyoka rescued his bride-to-be.

What viewers can expect in Episode 7 of My Happy Marriage is for the characters to process what just happened. Miyo has to recover, and Kouji must confront his limitations as he had to ask Kiyoka for help rescuing Miyo. Miyo, seeing this determination to be stronger, recognizes how vital Kouji is, having been instrumental in saving her life. We’ll also see Miyo and Kiyoka get their engagement made official, so get ready for a beautiful episode this Wednesday!

