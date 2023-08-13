Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War English Sub Part 2 Episode 20 Release Date and Time

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is having us face our fears and building up Yhwach to dangerous levels in the latest episodes. While the Stern Ritters are deadly opponents, more of them are being overcome by the Soul Reapers as they demonstrate their incredible Bankai. The latest fight ended with a chilling finale as The Fear is put on ice. Now as we get ready for a brush with The Visionary in the English sub release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 20!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 20 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode 20 will release on Saturday, August 19. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Part 2 Episode 20 Release Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

If you’re wanting to catch the next episode as it airs in your region, check for the release time of TYBW Episode 20 below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the next episode, “I am the Edge” we will see the subsequent Stern Ritter encounter wielding the deadly power of imagination.

RECAP: The Fear Freezes Over, While The Visionary Swoops in During Post-Credits Scene in TYBW Before Episode 20

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Rukia unleashes an incredible display of her ice-related abilities, temporarily medically killing herself in a drastic measure to prevent Äs Nödt’s fear induction. It works spectacularly, and while Byakuya stops Äs from turning the tables, all eyes were on Rukia as she unleashed her Bankai with epic ice queen vibes, annihilating The Fear in his ugliest form.

But the battle is far from over. Yhwach’s forces are being executed so that he can gain their newly-acquired knowledge and power. Finally, Quincy Gremmy Thoumeaux (The Visionary) successfully infiltrates the Soul Reapers inside their barrier, armed with as much energy as his imagination can afford. He can imagine his attacks, defenses, and whole people.

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

But with the eventual arrival of Kenpachi Zaraki to fight him, an important question is raised: what good is an imagination-fueled defense against someone stronger than you can imagine?

