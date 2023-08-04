Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 English Sub Release Date and Time

Get ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 here!

August 4th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date
Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / MAPPA

Despite only 5 episodes coming out so far, a lot has happened in Jujutsu Kaisen. The Hidden Inventory Arc just wrapped with the ominous episode “Premature Death” setting up the status quo for numerous key players in the series. But as we’re set up to move forward with the series, we might have to take a look back as the show prepares us for the Shibuya Incident Arc next. With the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, expect an examination of everything that’s recently come to pass!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will release on Thursday, August 10. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, Episode 4 will be released at 1:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Episode 6 Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule 2023

For those living outside the above time zones, we’ve got you covered with this guide, so prepare for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)10:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)11:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)12:00 PM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)1:00 PM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)2:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)2:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland6:00 PM GMT
Europe7:00 PM CEST
Moscow8:00 PM MSK
India10:30 PM IST
Vietnam and ThailandAugust 4, 12:00 AM ICT
PhilippinesAugust 4, 1:00 AM PHT

In the latest episode, Suguru Geto makes his choice, and you see his fall from grace. Meanwhile, Satoru Gojo takes a youngster under his wing.

SPOILERS: What Can We Expect in JJK Season 2 E6?

Geto continues to abandon his humanity, seeing non-sorcerers as monkeys and being all too okay with their extermination. Gojo is shocked by such information, but confronting Geto still leaves him paralyzed. He’s his friend, after all, and despite such radical differences in their ideals, it’s difficult to do what he must.

While Geto develops his following and finds his twisted calling, Gojo finds a young Megumi Fushiguro. Megumi is unaware of the fate of his father, Toji, at the hands of Gojo. Gojo takes him under his wing, setting in motion many of the events of the present in Jujutsu Kaisen.

What you should expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 is a recap of the Hidden Inventory Arc you just saw, combined with one of JJK 0. It’s highly recommended that you watch the movie first, but this is still a reasonable substitute to give context for what’s ahead. With Episode 7 being a recap of Season 1, this is ample opportunity to rewatch the show up until his point, and even read the manga’s latest chapters if you haven’t already!

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :