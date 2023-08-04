Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / MAPPA

Despite only 5 episodes coming out so far, a lot has happened in Jujutsu Kaisen. The Hidden Inventory Arc just wrapped with the ominous episode “Premature Death” setting up the status quo for numerous key players in the series. But as we’re set up to move forward with the series, we might have to take a look back as the show prepares us for the Shibuya Incident Arc next. With the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, expect an examination of everything that’s recently come to pass!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will release on Thursday, August 10. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, Episode 4 will be released at 1:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Episode 6 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

For those living outside the above time zones, we’ve got you covered with this guide, so prepare for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand August 4, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines August 4, 1:00 AM PHT

In the latest episode, Suguru Geto makes his choice, and you see his fall from grace. Meanwhile, Satoru Gojo takes a youngster under his wing.

SPOILERS: What Can We Expect in JJK Season 2 E6?

Geto continues to abandon his humanity, seeing non-sorcerers as monkeys and being all too okay with their extermination. Gojo is shocked by such information, but confronting Geto still leaves him paralyzed. He’s his friend, after all, and despite such radical differences in their ideals, it’s difficult to do what he must.

While Geto develops his following and finds his twisted calling, Gojo finds a young Megumi Fushiguro. Megumi is unaware of the fate of his father, Toji, at the hands of Gojo. Gojo takes him under his wing, setting in motion many of the events of the present in Jujutsu Kaisen.

What you should expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 is a recap of the Hidden Inventory Arc you just saw, combined with one of JJK 0. It’s highly recommended that you watch the movie first, but this is still a reasonable substitute to give context for what’s ahead. With Episode 7 being a recap of Season 1, this is ample opportunity to rewatch the show up until his point, and even read the manga’s latest chapters if you haven’t already!

