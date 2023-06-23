When is the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 English Dub Release Date?

Image: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently the most anticipated anime returning in the Summer 2023 season. It’s enormously popular with a well-received manga as its source material, and this season promises to be another treat from the insanely hard-working studio MAPPA. If you’re curious about the state of its production and the release date of the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 English dub, we’ve got you covered!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 English Dub: Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will likely release an English dub as early as July 20, 2023, given MAPPA’s recent release patterns with other anime dubs. With the recent updates on Crunchyroll’s planned English dub releases, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. While Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 took a full month and a half after its October 3, 2020 premiere to receive its English dub, in the years since then we’ve seen the studio churn out mega-hits with the dub following 2 weeks later.

Recent cases such as Vinland Saga, Hell’s Paradise, and Chainsaw Man have each followed this pattern of 2 weeks. Each of their newest subbed episodes would come out on their usual release date, along with the English dub from 2 installments ago will crop up anywhere between 3.5-5 hours later. The only recent MAPPA exception to note is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 English dub, which seems to follow the same release pattern as the rest of the anime, making fans wait seemingly until the end of time.

As this is a developing story, we’ll update you with new details on this. With the super-specific broadcast time of 11:56 PM JST for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the release time of the episode on Crunchyroll has yet to be officially confirmed. But from what we know about who has already portrayed the characters in Season 1’s dub and general demand, you know it’ll be coming sooner than later.

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023