Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 English Sub Release Date and Time

The Shibuya Incident Arc starts now. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been cooking up the JJK fandom’s most anticipated story arc adaptation, and now with the Hidden Inventory Arc complete, we’re in for a treat. This arc contains shock, insane action, and a double dose of tragedy, so maybe don’t get too attached. As the arc begins, we’re treated with some funny slice-of-life moments, as well as some gripping action. Get ready for the English sub release Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 here!
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 will release on Thursday, August 7. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, stay tuned as there will likely be a release 2 weeks later if the episodes before the hiatus are any indication.
Episode 7 Release Date Countdown
If you live outside the above time zones, feel free to check our release time zone guide for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|10:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)
|11:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|12:00 PM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|1:00 PM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|2:00 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|2:00 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|6:00 PM GMT
|Europe
|7:00 PM CEST
|Moscow
|8:00 PM MSK
|India
|10:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|August 4, 12:00 AM ICT
|Philippines
|August 4, 1:00 AM PHT
In the latest episode, we’re back in the present, with Yuji living a seemingly happy life, along with romantic prospects and human earthworms. But trouble is brewing…
RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 7
Things are going well for Yuji and friends. There’s even a possibility of a spark between Yuji and a former classmate, Yuko. You could say things are going too well, and you’d be right. Meanwhile, a mole is feeding information to Mahito.
This mole is of course Kokichi Muta, aka Mechamaru, in exchange for regaining the use of his body. But he has no plans to remain loyal and stages a pretty epic fight to start this arc. Unleashing his mech-influenced Jujutsu, Kokichi unleashes years of built-up cursed energy and launches his first deadly attack at Mahito as the episode closes. Strap in, it’s going to be a bumpy Season 2!
- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023