Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 English Sub Release Date and Time

Get ready for the English sub release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 here!

September 2nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 English Sub Release Date
Image: MAPPA

The Shibuya Incident Arc starts now. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been cooking up the JJK fandom’s most anticipated story arc adaptation, and now with the Hidden Inventory Arc complete, we’re in for a treat. This arc contains shock, insane action, and a double dose of tragedy, so maybe don’t get too attached. As the arc begins, we’re treated with some funny slice-of-life moments, as well as some gripping action. Get ready for the English sub release Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 here!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 will release on Thursday, August 7. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, stay tuned as there will likely be a release 2 weeks later if the episodes before the hiatus are any indication.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Episode 7 Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule 2023

If you live outside the above time zones, feel free to check our release time zone guide for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)10:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)11:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)12:00 PM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)1:00 PM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)2:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)2:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland6:00 PM GMT
Europe7:00 PM CEST
Moscow8:00 PM MSK
India10:30 PM IST
Vietnam and ThailandAugust 4, 12:00 AM ICT
PhilippinesAugust 4, 1:00 AM PHT

In the latest episode, we’re back in the present, with Yuji living a seemingly happy life, along with romantic prospects and human earthworms. But trouble is brewing…

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 7

Things are going well for Yuji and friends. There’s even a possibility of a spark between Yuji and a former classmate, Yuko. You could say things are going too well, and you’d be right. Meanwhile, a mole is feeding information to Mahito.

This mole is of course Kokichi Muta, aka Mechamaru, in exchange for regaining the use of his body. But he has no plans to remain loyal and stages a pretty epic fight to start this arc. Unleashing his mech-influenced Jujutsu, Kokichi unleashes years of built-up cursed energy and launches his first deadly attack at Mahito as the episode closes. Strap in, it’s going to be a bumpy Season 2!

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :