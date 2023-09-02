Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: MAPPA

The Shibuya Incident Arc starts now. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been cooking up the JJK fandom’s most anticipated story arc adaptation, and now with the Hidden Inventory Arc complete, we’re in for a treat. This arc contains shock, insane action, and a double dose of tragedy, so maybe don’t get too attached. As the arc begins, we’re treated with some funny slice-of-life moments, as well as some gripping action. Get ready for the English sub release Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 here!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 will release on Thursday, August 7. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, stay tuned as there will likely be a release 2 weeks later if the episodes before the hiatus are any indication.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Episode 7 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

If you live outside the above time zones, feel free to check our release time zone guide for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand August 4, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines August 4, 1:00 AM PHT

In the latest episode, we’re back in the present, with Yuji living a seemingly happy life, along with romantic prospects and human earthworms. But trouble is brewing…

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 7

Things are going well for Yuji and friends. There’s even a possibility of a spark between Yuji and a former classmate, Yuko. You could say things are going too well, and you’d be right. Meanwhile, a mole is feeding information to Mahito.

This mole is of course Kokichi Muta, aka Mechamaru, in exchange for regaining the use of his body. But he has no plans to remain loyal and stages a pretty epic fight to start this arc. Unleashing his mech-influenced Jujutsu, Kokichi unleashes years of built-up cursed energy and launches his first deadly attack at Mahito as the episode closes. Strap in, it’s going to be a bumpy Season 2!

