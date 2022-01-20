Anime has been and will be one of the most popular mediums of entertainment due to its unique and stylish looks and stories. The only boundary of anime is the limits of its creator’s imagination. This particular reason gives the freedom of creating some of the most powerful and god-like characters in entertainment history. So here are the 10 most powerful anime characters of all time.

Eren Yeager – Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan was and still is the most popular anime series in the past couple of years. There are many reasons to fall in love with this anime, but the real magic of it lies in the characters. Eren Yeager is the main character of Attack on Titan and the final season of the anime turned into the most powerful Titan of all time. The Titan form of Eren is quick, agile, and powerful that can destroy anyone and anything in mere seconds.

Yhwach – Bleach

Bleach series has many powerful characters including the main character of the series, Ichigo. Even though Ichigo bests Yhwach in the anime, not by being more powerful, but by being smarter. Yhwach being the Son of the Soul King has numerous powers including distributing parts of his soul to other living beings.

Alucard – Hellsing

To put it in simple words, Alucard is an unstoppable killing machine and no one can touch him. At the beginning of Hellsing, he is nothing less than invincible and by the end of the series, he exists everywhere and nowhere at the same time. Alucard has superhuman speed and strength that allows him to tear his enemies to pieces in a matter of seconds. Not to mention his deadly aim with weapons that just makes him more powerful and dangerous.

Meliodas – The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins has many powerful characters but no one can reach the power of Meliodas, Son of a Demon King. He is the leader of the Ten Commandments and has control over the flames of hell. This boy-ish-looking adult with its mature sense of humor is cursed with immortality that makes it impossible to kill.

Anos Voldgoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is fairly new in the world of anime but its main protagonist, Anos Voldgoad is one of the most powerful characters in the history of animes. He’s the most powerful Demon King that has been alive for more than 2,000 years. Anos is ridiculously fast and strong that can kill his enemy in the blink of an eye. He also possesses a wide array of Magic which shows why he is Demon King.

Giorno Glovanna – Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure

Even though some might say Jotaro Kujo is the most powerful character of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, Giorno Giovanna’s powers are much more dangerous than him. His Gold Experience Requiem is so powerful that makes his other powers like Star Power, almost worthless. He also has a super-healing power that can bring him back to life while suffering from fatalist wounds.

Kaguya Otsutsuki – Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki fought many villains in the Naruto series, but none of them were quite deadly as Kaguya Otsutsuki. She consumed the fruit of the God Tree and then merged with the God Tree himself, she became the Ten-Tails which makes her one of the most dangerous and powerful anime characters of all time. With her mind-reading and manipulating abilities, she can cause destruction and pain without much effort.

Tetsuo Shima – Akira

The protagonist of the Akira series, Tetsuo Shima has powerful psychic powers that can destroy the whole universe. Tetsuo has to control his psychic powers in order to prevent universal catastrophes. But once he’s able to fully master he unleashes a far more powerful psychic power than once he couldn’t control it. This makes him more powerful than most of the anime characters.

Saitama – One Punch Man

One of the main reasons that make Saitama one of the most powerful characters of anime is that he can defeat his enemies with just a single blow. Every anime character has been near the experience of death or defeat, but it is not the case for Saitama. His ability to destroy his opponent in a single attack makes him more charming, cool, and one of the most powerful characters of the animes.

Zeno – Dragon Ball

Every powerful hero or villain of anime series has superhuman abilities or they are gods basically, but none of them can erase or create all existence in a single instance like Zeno. Although he doesn’t have any fighting skills or techniques, he is merely powerful. He has that kind of power to destroy an entire universe just because he’s bored. Guess that makes him the most powerful anime character of all time.