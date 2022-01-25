So, you want to know the best PlayStation local co-op games to play right now. Lucky for you, you’re in the right place. Though it is true, video games are moving more and more into online multiplayer exclusivity, there are still some great PlayStation local co-op games to enjoy. And here they are!

Just a quick heads up, I will try to avoid games that I brought up on my best Xbox local co-op games, but some of those cross over to PlayStation. So, if you’re curious for more games beyond this list, be sure to check that list out.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

First on the list is Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Based in the Little Big Planet world but as a stand-alone story, this adventure plays like a Mario game with its own twists. There are loads of levels that will test you and your co-op partner’s skills in platforming.

Whether you are looking for a challenge or are new to video games, Sackboy: A Big Adventure welcomes everyone. With colorful worlds, cool gadgets, and unlockable costumes, this game is a real treat and works great in 2 to 4 local co-op.

Rocket League

If FIFA isn’t your thing, maybe you’ll love the combination of rocket-powered race cars playing soccer. Rocket League is in a league of its own as there really is nothing quite like it. It is as simple as soccer with cars and can be played 2v2, 3v3, or 4v4.

Playing with 1 local teammate or 3 really makes this game come to life. You can also go head to head in heated competition with the friends sitting next to you. Rocket League is easily one of the best PlayStation local co-op games around.

Moving Out

Moving Out is similar to Overcooked in art style and simplicity. Where it differs is the objective. And as you may have guessed, this game is all about moving out all of the objects in a house under a selected time limit.

Played best in couch co-op, Moving Out will have you loading furniture as fast as you can. Some items will need 2 people while others can be grabbed and thrown into the truck. It is simple, but it is a great local co-op experience.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is the latest looter shooter in the franchise, and it is a good one. With four new characters to choose from and new weapons galore, Borderlands 3 is a great local co-op for any friend or couple. You’ll work together blasting your way through various planets and missions together.

Borderlands 3 is great and all, but stay tuned for more info on the newest Borderlands adventure Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. With a fantastical twist, Wonderlands is sure to take the Borderlands formula to the next level.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Finally, we have Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Very similar to the extremely popular Nintendo exclusive Super Smash Bros., Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl pits your childhood mascots against one another. It came out in 2022 and, while welcome to all levels of players, has a steep learning curve if you want to go pro.

Whether you’re looking for something to get good at or something to pal around with your friends locally, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a fantastic game. I mean, you get to play as characters like Spongebob and Aang the Avatar, what’s not to like?

And that will do it for the best PlayStation local co-op games that you can play right now. For all your other gaming guides, news, and lists check-in with Attack of the Fanboy for more.