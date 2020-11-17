Sackboy: A Big Adventure Multiplayer Guide – How to Play With Friends

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a much better game with friends, so here’s everything you need to know about multiplayer in this game. Local co-op is the main way to play with friends, allowing your friends to pick up extra controllers and enjoy the game together on the same screen. Online multiplayer is available too, although there are some extra hoops you’ll have to jump through before you can start playing online. Here are all the details on Sackboy: A Big Adventure’s multiplayer, including crossplay information and more.

How to Play Sackboy: A Big Adventure With Friends

Local co-op is the only form of multiplayer available at launch in Sackboy: A Big Adventure. To play local multiplayer with friends, connect a second controller and press the X button to join. Each player will need to sign into an account, but temporary guest accounts are available for those without a PSN account.

Additional players can join the game at any time, whether it be at the main menu, the overworld, or during a level. If a player joins mid-level, they will spawn at the next available checkpoint. Once online multiplayer is added to the game, you will be able to invite your friends to your game if they own their own copy of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

How to Play Online

Online multiplayer is currently not available in Sackboy: A Big Adventure. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, online multiplayer functionality will be coming to the game before the end of the year via a free update. This update will also include the ability to transfer save data from PS4 to PS5.

Does Sackboy: A Big Adventure Have Crossplay?

Once online multiplayer comes to Sackboy: A Big Adventure, crossplay will be enabled. You will be able to play with your friends regardless of platform, meaning PlayStation 4 players can join their friends on PlayStation 5 and vice versa.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Online multiplayer and the ability to transfer saves from the PS4 version to the PS5 version are coming before the end of the year.