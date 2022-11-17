Best-Stardew-Valley-Gifts-That-Are-Perfect-For-Every-Farmer

Stardew Valley has rapidly become one of, if not the most popular farming simulators, and its calming and relaxing nature has never been so appreciated. However, despite the popularity of the title, shopping for players can still prove quite challenging. For a simple game, there is a lot of opportunity for players to focus on the things they love while still having their dislikes, even outside of bachelors and bachelorettes. So, if you’re stuck shopping for Stardew Valley Gifts for a farmer, try not to worry. There are still a lot of options for even the pickiest of players. Read on to discover some great gift ideas for Stardew fans of all ages.

Gift Ideas for Stardew Valley Fanatics

Finding the perfect gift for Stardew Valley fans has never been easy, especially since the game was such a niche when it was first released. But alongside the rapid growth in attention from players, the game has also received a lot of attention from companies who have collaborated with ConcernedApe to make some fantastic merchandise, which now offers a wide variety to cover every player’s tastes.

Stardew Valley Guidebook – $32.00

You cannot go wrong with a Guidebook despite how much time your player has poured into the game. Stardew Valley is filled with information to retain, from the exact gifts characters are happy to receive to which level in the mines certain materials can be found. Not to mention just how extensive cooking and crafting recipes can get. A book like this is the perfect gift for new and old farmers to double-check any information that might’ve slipped through the cracks during gameplay.

Stardew Valley Stardrop Saloon Glass & Coaster Set – $24.00

Nothing says relaxing, like getting back from a long day in the mines and swinging by the Stardrop Saloon for a cold drink on your way home. So, adopt this glass tankard to treat yourself to a beverage after a hard day. Although a sip from this glass won’t give you as many perks as a Magic Rock Candy, it’s a simple piece to pay your respects to the social hub of Pelican Town. To make matters even sweeter, this Stardrop tankard comes with a matching cork coaster to keep your surfaces safe from spillage and feed into that rustic tavern feel.

Mermaid’s Pendant Necklace – $59.00

If you plan to impress this holiday, seal the deal with this stylish yet subtle Mermaid Pendant necklace. As one of the most elusive items in the game, this necklace is a symbol of true love and commitment, so it is perfect for your favorite farming partner or someone who deserves that special something. On the other hand, if you don’t want to get something blatantly gaming related, then this necklace is an incredibly subtle alternative, yet veterans of the game will still appreciate the gift.

Stardew Valley Tee – $32.00

Although this Stardew Valley Tee is slightly less subtle than the Mermaid Pendant Necklace, it adopts a rustic style that anyone can pull off. Available in a huge variety of sizes, this tee could be the talk of the town and be a gateway to meeting similar passionate players. In addition to sizing, it’s available in either a women’s or Unisex style, so it fits any style or requirement. as a whole, it’s a must-have item for any Stardew fan who wants the world to know.

Krobus Plush – $24.00

He may dwell in the sewers, but there’s no denying that this Krobus plushie is far from haunting. As one of the most underrated characters in the game, a true Stardew Valley veteran would appreciate finally giving Krobus the love he deserves. This plushie is 12″ tall, so it is perfect for either display or those late-night farming sessions where you need a little more company. Even Skull Cavern doesn’t feel as intimidating with this Krobus Plushie by your side.

Chicken Plush – $34.99

When you encounter the Pixel-Style Animals of Stardew Valley for the first time, you can’t help feeling like you want to pick them up and squeeze them. But, at the same time, this isn’t available to do in the game, these giant soft and squishy chicken plushies from Sanshee and the key to cuddles with your favorite farmyard friends. Coming in a variety of styles, even including the coveted Void Chicken, there is enough selection to please every farmer, and they are far too cute to pass up.

Chicken Hoodie – $57.00

If a plushie isn’t your style, how about a chicken-themed hoodie for those long winter nights? These hoodies come in various colors and sizes and feature a large chicken embroidery on the front to pay homage to some of our favorite barnyard bunch. With a sizeable kangaroo-style pocket on the front, and a drawstring to keep things snug and cozy, these hoodies are as sweet and soft as can be. Of course, the design isn’t blatantly Stardew Valley-themed, but if you know, you know.

Junimo Coloring Book – $9.00

When you’re not busy tending to the fields or cultivating your crops, why don’t you stray from the screen and pick up a Junimo coloring book? Although this gift may seem age-inappropriate for older farmers, sometimes a slice of mindfulness coloring can do the world some good. This coloring book comes with eighteen pages of Stardew-inspired designs and is a great way to put a unique spin on already-existing designs. Who knows? Maybe a gift like this could spawn the next great Stardew Texture Pack.

Galaxy Sword Pin – $12.00

As the most elusive weapon in the game, having a sweet little pin like this is a gentle reminder of how challenging the quest to unlock one is. Much like the Mermaid Pendant necklace, this pin is a subtle nod toward the game rather than being aggressively in-your-face like other Stardew Valley pins and merchandise.

Plush Animal Hanger – $13.99

If giant plushies take up space, these surprise Animal Hangers may be the key to success for Stardew Lovers. Coming in ten different styles, these toys are one of the most excellent options for undecided gift-givers. It’s hard not to love every available animal, and players will be able to have some Stardew company on bags, jackets, and essentially anywhere you can loop the clip without needing to declare their love for the game so loudly. These hangers may be a great success if you are searching for a small and slightly more subtle gift.

Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022