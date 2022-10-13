It can’t be denied that mods improve every game, which is why many people consider installing some of them. Stardew Valley, being an indie game, has many mods available online. If you want more unique things on your farm, follow this complete how to install mods in Stardew Valley guide to have a more fun experience!

The Complete Mod Installation Guide For Stardew Valley

Installing SMAPI

Stardew Modding API (SMAPI) is an open-source mod loader for the game that lets anyone play with mods. Everyone needs to install SMAPI before they can start loading up Stardew Valley with modifications. Follow these steps to install it:

Open your browser, then go to smapi.io Click download SMAPI on the homepage to get the latest version Extract the zip file that you downloaded (you can either use 7-Zip or Winrar) Double click “install on windows.bat” Do not close the installer because you will need it for the configuration

Configuring SMAPI

After you have installed SMAPI, you should configure it to make it run without problems and enable achievements.

Copy the whole line seen on the bottom of the installer “Your installed path” %command% Open Steam and find Stardew Valley in your game library Right-click on it, then click Properties Paste the text that you copied under the launch options You can now launch the game through Steam

Installing Mods

There are many websites where you can download mods for Stardew Valley, but the largest repository is currently NexusMods. Thankfully, installing mods is pretty straightforward. Follow these steps to do it:

Download the mod that you want Unzip all the files that you have downloaded on the Mods folder of your game directory Make sure to open the ReadMe file of the mod to know how to activate it using SMAPI Open Stardew Valley and enjoy!

Remember, you can install multiple mods for Stardew Valley. As long as you have followed the steps and installed everything correctly, you will not have problems running the game with the mods that you like. If you have started the game and have difficulty finding resources, check out how to get Mahogany Seeds to boost your farm!

Stardew Valley is available on PC, Xbox, Playstation, Linux, Mac, Android, and iOS.