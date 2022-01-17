Stardew Valley: Top Crops to Sell and Make Money

Ever wanted to know all the ins and outs of crops within Stardew Valley? Well lucky for you because that’s what I’ve been researching for the past two hours. We’re going to look at Stardew’s Top Crops for generating revenue.

5. The Red Cabbage

The Red Cabbage is only available from year two and onwards apart from at The Traveling Cart though they sell them at almost double the usual buying price. you can get them from Pierre’s Shop for about 100g. They grow in the season of Summer and take 9 days. The Sell-on price for the Red Cabbage is about 260 – 5220g. So for example:

If you buy 12 Red Cabbage Seeds at the price of 100g it will cost you 1200g.

If you harvest them completely throughout the entirety of Summer (4 weeks with 3 full crop cycles.) you could be receiving earnings (We’ll be using an average sell-on value of 450g/crop) in the region of 5400g

Making you a profit of 4200g

The sell-on value of the crop will of course depend on the time of year and where you sell it.

4. The Cranberries

Available in just about any shop – though you can buy them the cheapest out of Pierre’s shop or the Travelling Cart (Though prices do fluctuate at the Traveling Cart) – these bad boys will cost you about 240g The selling value of the Crop is about 70 – 150g and take 7 days to grow but they will regrow once you harvest them without having to plant new seeds this will happen through the autumn (Fall) Season. So for example:

If you buy 12 Cranberry Seeds at the price of 240g it will cost you 2880g.

If you harvest them completely throughout the entirety of autumn (4 weeks) you could be receiving earnings (We’ll be using an average sell-on value of 100g/crop) in the region of 4800g

Making you a profit of 1920g

3. The Pumpkins

Another one in the Autumn collection is the Pumpkin. You can buy the Pumpkin cheapest at Pierre’s Shop again and The Night Market (On Winter 17) for about 100g. but it can reign in profits of about 320 – 640g and will take 13 days to grow. This is an Autumn crop So for Example:

If you buy 12 Pumpkin Seeds at the price of 100g it will cost you 1,200g.

If you harvest them completely throughout the entirety of autumn (4 weeks with two full crop cycles) you would be receiving earnings (We’ll be using an average sell-on value of 500g) in the region of 12,000g

Making you a profit of 10,800g

2. Sweet Gem Berry

The Sweet Gem Berry can only be bought at the Traveling Cart for 1000g. The berry grows in Autumn and takes 24 days. But the value of the crop can be in the region of 3000 – 6000g. So for example:

If you buy 12 Rare Seeds at the price of 1000g it will cost you 12000g.

If you harvest them completely throughout the entirety of autumn (4 weeks) you could be receiving earnings (We’ll be using an average sell-on value of 4500g/crop) in the region of 54000g

Making you a profit of 42000g

1. Ancient Fruit

The Ancient Fruit is possibly the most valuable crop in Stardew Valley It grows all year round and cost anywhere between 100*1000g at the Traveling Cart. The Ancient Fruit can have a sell-on value of 550 – 1100G. It takes 28 days for the crop to grow but then reproduces every 7 days. I haven’t pieced together statistics for this crop as the values fluctuate but this is definitely one of the crops you’ll be wanting to invest in for your farm.

Well that’s it we hope this helps you out within your Stardew Empire and makes you sweet, sweet cash.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2022