Stardew Valley Gift Guide: Loved and Hated Gifts for Every Character

One of the biggest draws of Stardew Valley is the fact that you’re able to start friendships and relationships with everyone and anyone in the town. As you make your way through the game, you’ll be able to find different gifts that you can hand off to anyone, so you can advance your friendships even further.
However, much like in real life, you’ll have to find out what everyone likes and dislikes, either through trial and error or by learning and listening to what they have to say. But, if you’re in a rush to get your relationship to the max level, we have you covered with a list of everyone’s favorite and least favorite gifts in Stardew Valley!
Stardew Valley Gift Guide – What to Give to Each Character
If you’re looking to marry your favorite townsperson, or if you want to unlock each of the unique items that characters can give to your in your game, you’ll want to make sure that you’re following along with our list, so you can make sure that you’re ready to move your relationships to the next level. Any character with their name in bold is someone you can date/marry.
|Character Name
|Loved Gifts
|Hated Gifts
|Abigail
|Spicy Eel, Amethyst, Pumpkin, Pufferfish, Banana Pudding, Blackberry Cobbler, Chocolate Cake
|Clay, Holly
|Alex
|Complete Breakfast, Salmon Dinner
|Holly, Quartz
|Caroline
|Fish Taco, Green Tea, Tropical Curry, Summer Spangle
|Quartz, Salmonberry
|Clint
|All Gemstone Types, Gold Bar, Artichoke Dip, Fiddlehead Risotto, Omni Geode
|Holly
|Demetrius
|Strawberry, Bean Hotpot, Ice Cream, Rice Pudding
|Holly
|Dwarf
|All Gemstones, Omni Geode
|None
|Elliot
|Crab Cakes, Duke Feather, Lobster, Pomegranate, Squid Ink, Tom Kha Soup
|Amaranth, Quartz, Salmonberry, Sea Cucumber
|Emily
|Any Gemstone, Cloth, Wool, Survival Burger
|Fish Taco, Salmon Dinner, Maki Roll, Sashimi, Holly
|Evelyn
|Diamon, Chocolate Cake, Beet, Fairy Rose, Stuffing, Tulip
|All Fish, Clam, Clay, Coral, Fried Eel, Garlic, Holly, Maki Roll, Salmonberry, Sashimi, Spice Berry, Spicy Eel, Trout Soup
|George
|Fried Mushroom, Leek
|Clay, Dandelion, Holly, Quartz
|Gus
|Diamon, Tropical Curry, Escargot, Fish Taco, Orange
|Coleslaw, Holly, Quartz
|Haley
|Coconut, Pink Cake, Fruit Salad, Sunflower
|Clay, Prismatic Shard, Wild Horseradish, Any Fish
|Harvey
|Coffee, Pickles, Supermeal, Truffle Oil, Wine
|Coral, Nautilus Shell, Rainbow Shell, Salmonberry, Spice Berry
|Jas
|Fairy Rose, Pink Cake, Plum Pudding
|All Artisan Goods (besides Jelly, Honey, and Oil), Clay, Triple Shot Expresso, Wild Horseradish
|Jodie
|Crispy Bass, Chocolate Cake, Diamond, Eggplant Parmesan, Fried Eel, Rhubarb Pie, Pancakes, Vegetable Medley
|Daffodil, Dandelion, Spiceberry
|Ken
|Fiddlehead Risotto, Roasted Hazelnuts
|Milk, Goat Milk, Algae Soup, Sashimi, Tortilla, Holly
|Krobus
|Iridium Bar, Void Egg, Diamond, Pumpkin, Void Mayonnaise, Wild Horseradish
|None
|Leah
|Goat Cheese, Poppyseed Muffin, Stir Fry, Truffle, Salad, Wine, Vegetable Medley
|Bread, Hashbrowns, Pancakes, Pizza, Void Egg
|Leo
|Poi, Duck Feather, Mango, Ostrich Egg
|Beer, Pale Ale, Wine, Pina Colada, Mead, Oil, Holly, Unmilled Rice, Triple Shot Expresso, Hops, Morel
|Linus
|Blueberry Tar, Cactus Fruit, Coconut, Yam, Dish ‘O The Sea
|None
|Marnie
|Farmer’s Lunch, Diamon, Pink Cake, Pumpkin Pie
|Clay, Holly
|Maru
|Battery Pack, Cauliflower, Iridium Bar, Strawberries, Pepper Poppers, Miner’s Treat, Rhubarb Pie, Radioactive Bar, Diamon, Cheese, Cauliflower, Gold Bar
|Holly Honey, Pickles, Snow Yam, Truffle
|Mayor Lewis
|Hot Pepper, Green Tea, Autumn’s Bounty, Glazed Yams, Vegetable Medley
|Holly, Quartz
|Pam
|Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pina Colada, Cactus Fruit, Parsnip, Parsnip Soup, Glazed Yams
|Holly, Octopus, Squid
|Penny
|Emerald, Tom Kha Soup, Poppy, Melon, Diamond, Poppyseed Muffin, Sandfish, Red Plate, Roots Platter
|Beer, Wine, Pale Ale, Pina Colada, Mead, Hops, Grape, Holly, Rabbit’s Foot
|Pierre
|Fried Calamari
|All Other Fish, Corn, Garlic, Parsnip Soup, Tortilla
|Robin
|Goat Cheese, Peach, Spaghetti
|Holly
|Sandy
|Crocus, Daffodil, Mango Sticky Rice, Sweet Pea
|Holly
|Sam
|Cactus Fruit, Maple Bar, Pizza, Tigerseye
|Coal, Copper Bar, Duck Mayonnaise, Gold Bar, Gold Ore, Iridium Bar, Iridium Ore, Iron Bar, Mayonnaise, Pickles, Refined Quarts
|Sebastian
|Frozen Tear, Obsidian, Pumpkin Soup, Sashimi, Void Egg
|Any Artisan Goods besides Oils, Clay, Complete Breakfast, Farmer’s Lunch, Omelette
|Shane
|Pizza, Hot Pepper, Pepper Poppers, Beer
|Pickles, Quartz
|Vincent
|Grape, Pink Cake, Snail, Cranberry Candy, Ginger Ale
|All Artisan Goods besides Jelly, Honey or Oil, Clay, Triple Shot Expresso, Wild Horseradish
|Willy
|Diamon, Iridium Bar, Catfish, octopus, Sturgeon, Sea Cucumber, Mead, Pumpkin
|None
|Wizard
|Solar Essence, Void Essence, Sea Cucumber, Purple Mushroom
|None
If you’re looking to push your Stardew Valley experience to the next level, make sure you’re following along with our helpful gift guide, so you’ll always be ready to give your favorite characters their favorite gift. If you’re gunning for marriage, giving gifts is the easiest way to make this happen quickly!
Stardew Valley is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.