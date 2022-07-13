Stardew Valley Gift Guide: Loved and Hated Gifts for Every Character

One of the biggest draws of Stardew Valley is the fact that you’re able to start friendships and relationships with everyone and anyone in the town. As you make your way through the game, you’ll be able to find different gifts that you can hand off to anyone, so you can advance your friendships even further.

However, much like in real life, you’ll have to find out what everyone likes and dislikes, either through trial and error or by learning and listening to what they have to say. But, if you’re in a rush to get your relationship to the max level, we have you covered with a list of everyone’s favorite and least favorite gifts in Stardew Valley!

Stardew Valley Gift Guide – What to Give to Each Character

If you’re looking to marry your favorite townsperson, or if you want to unlock each of the unique items that characters can give to your in your game, you’ll want to make sure that you’re following along with our list, so you can make sure that you’re ready to move your relationships to the next level. Any character with their name in bold is someone you can date/marry.

Character Name Loved Gifts Hated Gifts Abigail Spicy Eel, Amethyst, Pumpkin, Pufferfish, Banana Pudding, Blackberry Cobbler, Chocolate Cake Clay, Holly Alex Complete Breakfast, Salmon Dinner Holly, Quartz Caroline Fish Taco, Green Tea, Tropical Curry, Summer Spangle Quartz, Salmonberry Clint All Gemstone Types, Gold Bar, Artichoke Dip, Fiddlehead Risotto, Omni Geode Holly Demetrius Strawberry, Bean Hotpot, Ice Cream, Rice Pudding Holly Dwarf All Gemstones, Omni Geode None Elliot Crab Cakes, Duke Feather, Lobster, Pomegranate, Squid Ink, Tom Kha Soup Amaranth, Quartz, Salmonberry, Sea Cucumber Emily Any Gemstone, Cloth, Wool, Survival Burger Fish Taco, Salmon Dinner, Maki Roll, Sashimi, Holly Evelyn Diamon, Chocolate Cake, Beet, Fairy Rose, Stuffing, Tulip All Fish, Clam, Clay, Coral, Fried Eel, Garlic, Holly, Maki Roll, Salmonberry, Sashimi, Spice Berry, Spicy Eel, Trout Soup George Fried Mushroom, Leek Clay, Dandelion, Holly, Quartz Gus Diamon, Tropical Curry, Escargot, Fish Taco, Orange Coleslaw, Holly, Quartz Haley Coconut, Pink Cake, Fruit Salad, Sunflower Clay, Prismatic Shard, Wild Horseradish, Any Fish Harvey Coffee, Pickles, Supermeal, Truffle Oil, Wine Coral, Nautilus Shell, Rainbow Shell, Salmonberry, Spice Berry Jas Fairy Rose, Pink Cake, Plum Pudding All Artisan Goods (besides Jelly, Honey, and Oil), Clay, Triple Shot Expresso, Wild Horseradish Jodie Crispy Bass, Chocolate Cake, Diamond, Eggplant Parmesan, Fried Eel, Rhubarb Pie, Pancakes, Vegetable Medley Daffodil, Dandelion, Spiceberry Ken Fiddlehead Risotto, Roasted Hazelnuts Milk, Goat Milk, Algae Soup, Sashimi, Tortilla, Holly Krobus Iridium Bar, Void Egg, Diamond, Pumpkin, Void Mayonnaise, Wild Horseradish None Leah Goat Cheese, Poppyseed Muffin, Stir Fry, Truffle, Salad, Wine, Vegetable Medley Bread, Hashbrowns, Pancakes, Pizza, Void Egg Leo Poi, Duck Feather, Mango, Ostrich Egg Beer, Pale Ale, Wine, Pina Colada, Mead, Oil, Holly, Unmilled Rice, Triple Shot Expresso, Hops, Morel Linus Blueberry Tar, Cactus Fruit, Coconut, Yam, Dish ‘O The Sea None Marnie Farmer’s Lunch, Diamon, Pink Cake, Pumpkin Pie Clay, Holly Maru Battery Pack, Cauliflower, Iridium Bar, Strawberries, Pepper Poppers, Miner’s Treat, Rhubarb Pie, Radioactive Bar, Diamon, Cheese, Cauliflower, Gold Bar Holly Honey, Pickles, Snow Yam, Truffle Mayor Lewis Hot Pepper, Green Tea, Autumn’s Bounty, Glazed Yams, Vegetable Medley Holly, Quartz Pam Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pina Colada, Cactus Fruit, Parsnip, Parsnip Soup, Glazed Yams Holly, Octopus, Squid Penny Emerald, Tom Kha Soup, Poppy, Melon, Diamond, Poppyseed Muffin, Sandfish, Red Plate, Roots Platter Beer, Wine, Pale Ale, Pina Colada, Mead, Hops, Grape, Holly, Rabbit’s Foot Pierre Fried Calamari All Other Fish, Corn, Garlic, Parsnip Soup, Tortilla Robin Goat Cheese, Peach, Spaghetti Holly Sandy Crocus, Daffodil, Mango Sticky Rice, Sweet Pea Holly Sam Cactus Fruit, Maple Bar, Pizza, Tigerseye Coal, Copper Bar, Duck Mayonnaise, Gold Bar, Gold Ore, Iridium Bar, Iridium Ore, Iron Bar, Mayonnaise, Pickles, Refined Quarts Sebastian Frozen Tear, Obsidian, Pumpkin Soup, Sashimi, Void Egg Any Artisan Goods besides Oils, Clay, Complete Breakfast, Farmer’s Lunch, Omelette Shane Pizza, Hot Pepper, Pepper Poppers, Beer Pickles, Quartz Vincent Grape, Pink Cake, Snail, Cranberry Candy, Ginger Ale All Artisan Goods besides Jelly, Honey or Oil, Clay, Triple Shot Expresso, Wild Horseradish Willy Diamon, Iridium Bar, Catfish, octopus, Sturgeon, Sea Cucumber, Mead, Pumpkin None Wizard Solar Essence, Void Essence, Sea Cucumber, Purple Mushroom None

If you’re looking to push your Stardew Valley experience to the next level, make sure you’re following along with our helpful gift guide, so you’ll always be ready to give your favorite characters their favorite gift. If you’re gunning for marriage, giving gifts is the easiest way to make this happen quickly!

Stardew Valley is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.