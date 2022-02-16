Star Wars might be one of the most well-known media franchises in the world. From movies to TV shows – and yes, video games – the iconic galaxy filled with battle droids and stormtroopers has brought joy to millions of fans. Fans of this franchise will want to know everything they can about what they can expect in the future, which is why they should keep a close eye on every Star Wars game confirmed to be in development right now.

Every Confirmed Star Wars Game

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Releases April 5th, 2022

It’s been a long time since LEGO Star Wars gained a new entry. Thankfully, the release of The Skywalker Saga is closer than ever, giving fans the opportunity to play through all nine major films in charming LEGO form. It promises to be an exciting game filled with references and requested features; it even includes a mumble mode for anyone who played the original LEGO Star Wars titles. As it releases on April 5th, fans won’t need to wait much longer to experience The Skywalker Saga in a fun, family-friendly way.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch Version) – Releases April 20th, 2022

While not technically a new title, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is finally getting a port to the Nintendo Switch. This version is based off of the original Wii release; while some players might be wishing for the 360/PS3 version instead, the Wii version includes more levels and a multiplayer mode. If fans haven’t tried this iteration of The Force Unleashed before, anyone getting this game is in for a more robust experience than they might expect.

Star Wars: Hunters – Releases 2022

Star Wars: Hunters still doesn’t have an official release date. But when it comes out, fans can expect a fun mobile experience filled with intense combat and hectic game modes. Currently, the game is in a soft launch state, which means players in certain countries can actually try it out for themselves. In the meantime, it’s also possible to pre-register on the official website, which will lead to rewards and special bonuses.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake – TBD

Not much is known about the upcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. But the trailer shared by PlayStation showcases incredible graphics, and an interview with the developers confirms an intense desire to recapture the magic of the original game. In short, this remake will introduce a new generation of players to a version of the Old Republic they’ve never experienced before.

Star Wars Eclipse – TBD

Star Wars Eclipse is the latest undertaking by Quantic Dream, set in the High Republic era. Not much is known about gameplay so far, but Eclipse will have a heavy focus on player choices and consequences. Fans of Quantic Dream’s previous titles should know exactly what that means – a robust story that’s sure to give many players an emotional experience.

Unannounced Star Wars Games

Three Respawn Entertainment Games

While none of these titles were officially announced, Respawn Entertainment is confirmed to be making three new Star Wars games. This is most likely thanks to the success of Jedi: Fallen Order; one of the announced games is a sequel to Fallen Order, after all. The other announcements include an FPS title and a strategy game. These announced games have yet to be shown off in any capacity, but it’s likely EA will look at the reception from previous Star Wars titles to improve their handling of the franchise.

Open World Ubisoft Game

In 2021, Ubisoft was revealed to be working on an open world Star Wars game. While fans might expect something similar to the many Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games spearheaded by the company, this Star Wars title is said to have more in common with Tom Clancy’s The Division, using the same engine and director. What this means has yet to be seen, but players are likely in for an experience more unique than they realize.

Thus far, this is every Star Wars game confirmed to be in development. There will likely be more announcements in the near future, especially since companies outside of EA are making new games in the franchise. Star Wars fans can expect this decade to be filled with many great adventures throughout the galaxy they know and love.