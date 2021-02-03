Five Demos from the Steam Game Festival You Have to Try

Today’s the day! The Steam Game Festival for February is finally live, featuring plenty of demos and events for you to tune into. Given the sheer size of the event though, you may not have the time to check out every demo on offer. As such, I’ve found five different Steam game demos that you absolutely have to check out. Without further adieu, here they are!

Floppy Knights

If you’re a big fan of the indie turn-based title Dicey Dungeons, Floppy Knights should bring you an immediate feeling of familiarity from its art style. Coming from the same incredibly talented creative director, Floppy Knights offers a unique take on both turn-based tactics and card battlers. This, combined with all the charm you can think of, make this a Steam Game Festival Demo you simply can’t miss.

Shady Knight

This first-person melee fighter takes a page out of 2020’s Ghostrunner to offer something fast-paced, beautiful, and most of all satisfying. As you ascent high towers, you’ll take down foes any way you possibly can. Whether it’s sending them falling to their death, throwing them into spikes or fire, or simply jumping on them as if it’s a messed up game of Mario, Shady Knight has everything you could ask for. So what are you waiting for, get in there and start slicing!

Little Nightmares II

If you were a big fan of the title Little Nightmares, its sequel should offer all the scares and chills you could hope for. This title has you playing as Mono, a kid trapped in a dark, demonic world haunted by an evil transmission. With your new friend Six you’ll work to both make it through and put an end to the transmission, saving those throughout the world in the process. This Steam Game Festival is one everyone’s been looking forward to, and those wanting to play the full title won’t have to wait long.

SkateBIRD

For you readers out there who appreciate a little silliness in their life, Glass Bottom Games’ SkateBIRD should be right up your alley. This sandbox skating title has you riding around, doing tricks as a chubby little bird. I mean come on, what more are you looking for in a game? This demo specifically features level 2, which should offer up even more for those who enjoyed the treat of the first demo.

AK-xolotl

Top-down fans, this one is for you. AK-xolotl is exactly what you’d expect from a top-down arcade battler, except you’re an Axolotl wielding an AK. You’re also massacring wild amounts of wild animals, which probably breaks a few violations here and there. But hey, it’s in a video game so it’s fine right? Regardless, the game seems to offer something equally fun and humorous. If you get the chance, be sure to give this one a go.

While these five games are all fantastic, make sure to check out the rest of the games in the Steam Game Festival! I’m sure there’s something beyond this list that you’ll quickly fall in love with. Regardless, which title is your favorite on this list? Any that didn’t make the cut that you think deserve a spot? Let us know in the comments below.