Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury UK Pre-order Bonus

As fans of the series probably already know, a Nintendo Switch remaster of the 2013 Super Mario 3D World coupled with the all new Bowser’s Fury expansion is set to release on February 12. Along with improved gameplay mechanics and the ability to use gyro controls, the remaster of the game also features a brand new online multiplayer to accompany local co-op. Super Mario 3D + Bowser’s Fury is available to pre-order now, and those who live in the UK can snag some pretty awesome bonuses.

If you’re planning to pre-order from the official UK Nintendo store, pre-orders, subject to availability, come with a free SteelBook and sticker pack as standard for £49.99 both digital and physical.

If you’ve got a little more to spend, an extra £10 will get you the game, the bonuses listed above and one of four soft toys from a selection of Cat Mario, Cat Luigi, Cat Peach and Cat Toad. If you’re after the new Bowser soft toy, it’ll cost you a little more but he is a few inches bigger.

If you don’t happen to already own a Switch or are looking for an upgrade you can also pre-order the game alongside the Mario Red & Blue edition.

Pre-orders from the UK Nintendo store can be found here.