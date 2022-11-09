Overwatch Tier List – Every Hero in Overwatch and Overwatch 2, Ranked

Overwatch is full of exciting heroes to be learned and unlocked. Many people begin forming opinions on what are some of the best heroes in games such as Overwatch 2. Of course, when looking at the Overwatch franchise as an amalgamation of both installments there is a lot of ground to cover with selecting the best heroes. This article will take you through the ranked Overwatch franchise Hero Tier List. It should be noted that this list is subjective to your own personal opinion and will vary depending on your own thoughts.

Overwatch Hero Ranked Tier List

S Tier Overwatch Heroes

D.Va

Kiriko

Pharah

Sombra

Zarya

Moira

When it comes to S-Tier heroes there is a small number that will tend always to have an upper edge over the opponent. Kiriko — who arrived in Overwatch 2 — when mastered truly can turn the tide of any battle. Not only can she heal your own team but they can also utilize fast movement with speedy kills. On the other hand, using a tank such as D.Va when you know her best strategies will be equally important to winning matches with style and pressure.

A Tier Overwatch Heroes

Echo

Lúcio

Tracer

Sigma

Widowmaker

Baptise

Genji

Soldier: 76

Sometimes trial and error are required to work out the most effective heroes. Some people can quickly give up when not getting kills quickly enough with a hero. For those like Tracer, a well-timed teleport can be a plunging knife into the backs of the enemy team. Practice and efficiency will ensure that you get the most out of Tracer. Other A-tier heroes that you won’t want to overlook are those such as Widowmaker and Genji.

B Tier Overwatch Heroes

Mercy

Winston

Reaper

Ana

Cassidy

Ashe

Orisa

Healers like Mercy will be able to support your team tenfold with vast healing ability when you know how to successfully utilize features like the Mercy Super Jump. Other B-tier heroes that you may want to give a test run are Ashe and Orisa. The latter is definitely a Tank hero that can really be a stopping force for the enemy team when using their abilities to a great standard. This belief is more so applied to Overwatch 2 due to certain buffs and tweaks that were added to the playstyle of the hero.

C Tier Overwatch Heroes

Wrecking Ball

Torbjörn

Mei

Junker Queen

Sojourn

Many may feel that Wrecking Ball should be placed lower on a tier list but in reality, they can be a brilliant asset to any team when used by the correct player who knows how to control them. Similarly, Mei is a go-to choice for a lot of players and that is of no surprise thanks to their brilliant abilities that can be key tactic infusers for defending objectives.

D Tier Overwatch Heroes

Reinhardt

Symmetra

Junkrat

Doomfist

Hanzo

Unfortunately, those on this list take their place a bit lower than the other tiers above because of their slightly lower effectiveness. Although Reinhardt can absolutely still be used successfully including those like Symmetra. When putting a lot of practice into any of the heroes above they can still be used as mains if they are your personal favorites. Don’t let anyone dissuade you from giving them a go!

E Tier Overwatch Heroes

Brigitte

Zenyatta

Roadhog

Bastion

Although these heroes are ranked as some of the ‘worst’ on the list it doesn’t automatically mean to be fully avoiding them. Heroes such as Bastion can still be effective in games and Roadhog when mastered by a player can be a devastating foe to face. Generally from our own consensus and public consensus, these heroes can frequently be seen near the bottom of the list.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022