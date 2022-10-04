Mercy has been a mainstay Hero in the Overwatch support roster since Day One. She is a powerful healer with a versatile moveset that allows her to provide healing from her unique resurrection ability to offensive buffs, and she even has some DPS potential. As a result, Mercy is a very approachable healer and Support Hero for any level of player, although she has some distinctive maneuvers you can pull off in Overwatch 2 to traverse the map even more efficiently.

One particular trick is the Super Jump, allowing you to jump over tall structures and rivals your Ultimate ability in terms of rapid ascent. Read on for our guide on How to Super Jump with Mercy in Overwatch 2!

How to Super Jump with Mercy in Overwatch 2

To execute Mercy’s Super Jump in Overwatch 2, take the following steps:

Point your crosshairs to a nearby ally you can target

Use the ‘Guardian Angel’ ability

While charging forward, note the meter that builds up on the right of your reticule; the fuller it is, the greater of a launch you’ll have, in any direction

As the meter fills up, point directly up, and jump. You’ll shoot high up in the air, so have fun and find a safe place to land!

Users have already taken to making videos on the best execution practices for this trick, so feel free to use this video as a reference:

🎮 Here's some gameplay of Mercy's new 'Guardian Angel'! Cancel GA with jump, and launch in the direction you're facing. Your launch speed is determined by the meter around the crosshair. 📰 Full Patch Notes: https://t.co/R7wbTg1MPj pic.twitter.com/xMiQpWoRpP — Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 (@OverwatchCaval) July 11, 2022

This is nothing new in Overwatch 2. While Mercy’s jump maneuvers have been tweaked over the years, including this one, it remains a great ability to have handy in case you wish to quickly go to other portions of the map without resorting to Mercy’s ult. The Super Jump is not too tricky to pull off, and has potentially great rewards, giving this character additional versatility as a field medic and soldier. Some of the coolest things about playing Overwatch 2 are going to be finding out what your character can do beyond what is shown on the Ability screen.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.