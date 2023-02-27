Some of Hogwarts Legacy’s Best Dialogue Can Be Entirely Missed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy is full of life and vibrancy and that is seen across the lands of the Wizarding World. The well-crafted dialogue equally expresses this point and some of the best dialogue can be heard not on, but away from the well-trodden paths. It is always worth exploring every nook and cranny in the world even if you are making a character based on Hermione or simply just creating a brand-new persona in Hogwarts Legacy.

Conversations of Personality Hidden Away in Hogwarts Legacy

When you are exploring areas in and around Hogwarts Castle you will notice students have conversations amongst themselves. Most people may run headlong past these conversations (as they are rushing to get to the next exciting quest objective) but beauty can be found in stopping to overhear the discussions.

Many a time we have noticed interesting moments found during these talks and that could be about students happily discussing their favorite “hamlets” with a great degree of personality or even discussions surrounding different subjects. Those may be about Astrology or even Chomping Cabbages — which some students have a great fondness for and others not so much.

There are entertaining pieces of banter to be overheard in most places of the castle and the same can be said for outside the main grounds. Traveling to benches where students are sitting down together can be a brilliant source of talks spliced with personality. It can be easy to stumble across the gems of dialogue that add even more life to the game.

A great example of one of these conversations was when it was mentioned that Ronen would have preferred a life in theatre which gave us an insight into the student’s views of their professors. Moments like these are scattered throughout the student talks.

The Greatest Discoveries of the Wizarding World Can Be In Plain Sight

Like with the eyeball chests hiding in the Wizarding World, there are plenty of opportunities to make interesting discoveries just by going through the game at a slower pace. You can spend time appreciating every detail on offer for you. Wandering about and seeking out conversations between NPCs is not a chore by any means and it can add a lot of value and context to the overall universe of Harry Potter.

Another portion of the dialogue discovery process players could easily miss out on is after-class discussions. You don’t have to leave a class right away, instead, you can go up and talk with your fellow classmates. These talks sometimes have great snippets of dialogue too; even about the ghosts roaming the hallways at night are extremely captivating to overhear.

Hogwarts Legacy drips like a pensieve of memories in every section of the world, so building out those memories even further with the dialogue you have to seek out on your own is a great joy.

