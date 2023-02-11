Hogwarts Legacy players may also be existing fans of the franchise and they will be very familiar with Hermione Granger, whether by way of the book or through the movies with the incredible performances of Emma Watson. No matter if you are busy trying to acquire spells such as Descendo, it is still worth trying to get an accurate Hermione build if you enjoy the character from the series. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to make a Hermione Granger build in Hogwarts Legacy.

Making a Hermione Build for Hogwarts Legacy

Firstly, when starting the game you could decide to make your character look a bit like Hermione, this can be nicely achieved by having brown hair for your character and either choosing the hair which goes down over the shoulders for a bit or you could opt for the ponytail look with some hair trailing down at the front over the face. Further, the voice can be set as Voice Two for a closer to accurate Hermione voice.

Another key aspect of the Hermione Build that will be of great benefit in terms of staying true to the character is the overall wand design. When you get the opportunity to build your wand in the game after the introduction at Hogwarts Castle, you will want to have the type of Wood to be ‘Vine’, the core of the Wand to be made of ‘Dragon Heartstring’, and the wand size to be ’10 inches and 3 quarters’. In order to enhance the build further, some of Hermione’s common spells that you can use in the game are as follows.

Leviosa — Unlocked early during the Defence Against the Dark Arts Class

— Unlocked early during the Defence Against the Dark Arts Class Accio — Unlocked during the Charms Class under two hours into the game

— Unlocked during the Charms Class under two hours into the game Reparo — Unlocked via Professor Ronen’s Assignment

— Unlocked via Professor Ronen’s Assignment Alohomora — Unlocked during the main questline for the game

— Unlocked during the main questline for the game Depulso — Learned during Professor Sharp’s first Assignment

— Learned during Professor Sharp’s first Assignment Confringo — Learned during the main questline similar to Alohomora

— Learned during the main questline similar to Alohomora Bombarda — Acquired during Professor Howin’s Assignment

Is Hermione Granger in the Game?

No, Hermione Granger is unfortunately not present in the game but this makes a lot of sense as the game takes place long before Hermione, Ron Weasely, and Harry Potter ever make their way to Hogwarts. Nonetheless, it is still nice to be able to create a similar build to what Hermione would actually use during this time period of the late 1800s which the game is set in.

Hermione’s legend is being carried even in the days of the past in the universe by players now. After you have made the build, you may also even decide to keep it until you have reached the max level cap in the Wizarding World.

Hogwarts Legacy is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023