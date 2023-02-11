Hogwarts Legacy Level Cap: What is the Max Level in Hogwarts Legacy?

With how large in scale Hogwarts Legacy is, it almost feels like there isn’t an end in sight, even past the credits. With all the collecting, side quests, and things to find, you’re leveling up quite a bit. When does that stop, though? Is there a level cap in Hogwarts Legacy? If so, when?

What is the Level Cap in Hogwarts Legacy?

As we know right now, the level cap in Hogwarts Legacy is level 40. While that does seem like a relatively low number, especially given how quickly you’ll reach levels 10 and 20, the leveling does become significantly slower after. It’s still going to take quite a lot of time to get there.

If you do a reasonable amount of the side content, you’ll be more than ready to take on the main story. The reason we know the level cap is at 40 is that there is an achievement/ trophy for it that rewards you for hitting that number. Progression isn’t slow, either.

Hogwarts Legacy is built in such a way that will reward you for going off the beaten path, interacting with all the NPCs, taking on quests, solving the Merlin Puzzles, and exploring every nook and cranny in the playable area. The higher level you are, the more indicative it is of how many extra detours you took before taking on the main objective.

Luckily with how levels are balanced, you’ll still mostly fight enemies at your level. The scaling is quite generous here. If you are more of a bold witch or wizard and explore areas that have no main quests in them, you may be in for a rough surprise. Even then, if you venture out that far, you should be more than capable to take on higher-leveled enemies with the number of spells you can cast.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023