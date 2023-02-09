Hogwarts Legacy: Forbidden Forest Merlin Trial Guide

Are you wondering how to solve the Forbidden Forest Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy? Merlin Trials are a fun set of quests that makes you solve open-world puzzles. They become available after speaking with Natty Onai outside of Hogwarts castle. You will need to perform tasks like lighting braziers, collecting fireflies, and performing jumping puzzles. Unfortunately, just like Demiguise Statues, the game doesn’t give you many hints about solving these puzzles. The only thing you will see is their locations marked on your map. Once there, you will need to solve them with no hints. Don’t worry, though, because we have all of the details you need to know on how to solve the Forbidden Forest Merlin Trials in Hogwarts legacy.

How to Solve the Forbidden Forest Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

There are three Merlin Trials in the Forbidden Forest for you to solve. Remember to use your Revelio spell, which will highlight the braziers to make them easier to see.

Forbidden Forest Merlin Trial: Jackdaw’s Tomb – Fire Brazier

Your goal with this Merlin Trial is to light all three braziers quickly using your Confringo spell.

The first brazier is located behind the Mallosweet circle. You will need to burn a spiderweb before you can ignite the brazier.

When standing on the Mallosweet circle, look to your right. The second brazier is behind green fireflies.

When standing on the Mallowsweet circle, look to your left. The third brazier is to the right of a tree with rune markings and behind a smaller tree.

Forbidden Forest Merlin Trial: Firefly Stones

You will find the Firefly Stones Merlin Trial by using the West Forbidden Forest Floo travel point. You will then want to head east as shown in the map above. Your goal here is to collect Fireflies with your Lumos spell and return them to the Firefly Stones.

You will find the first group of Fireflies in a building across a small bridge.

You will find the second group of Fireflies tot he right of a tanning rack. You will need to burn the tree brush with your Confrigo spell to gain access to them.

You will find the third group of Fireflies behind boulders. You will need to destroy them with your Confrigo spell to gain access to them.

Forbidden Forest: Jump on Pillars

You will find the third Merlin Trial in the marked location above. Your goal is to jump across a series of pillars to complete the trial.

You will first want to destroy the stacked stones on top of the pillars using your basic wand attack.

You will then want to start at the pillar with a wooden crate sitting next to it. This is to the right of the Mellowsweet circle.

You will then end at the above pillar once you jump across all pillars. As soon as you land on it, the trial will be completed automatically.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023