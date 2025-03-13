Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for DOJ and FBI Probe into Tesla Protests Amidst Personal Stock Ownership

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, might be under review for possibly breaking House ethics rules after she recently asked for federal investigations into protests against Tesla, a company in which she has a large financial investment. Greene made this request as the chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE), and it is causing people to question whether her investments create a conflict of interest.

According to financial records filed with the House Clerk’s Office, Greene owned less than $1,000 in Tesla stock at the end of 2023. However, starting in September 2024, she began buying more shares in the electric car company, making nine purchases that added up to between $9,000 and $135,000. Five of these purchases happened after she became the chair of the DOGE subcommittee.

After calling for the investigations, Greene explained her concerns in a letter to the Department of Justice and the FBI. She wrote, “I urge you to prioritize a thorough investigation” into what she called “the recent wave of organized attacks targeting Elon Musk and Tesla car dealerships, charging stations, and vehicles across the country”. Her statement comes during a time of protests that have included both peaceful demonstrations and more violent actions, such as arson and shootings. These protests are largely driven by anger over Musk’s cuts to federal staffing and spending.

Brett Kappel, a lawyer who specializes in campaign finance, shared his thoughts on the situation, saying, “The letter could raise a serious ethics issue for Representative Greene. House ethics rules prohibit a member from taking any official action that would benefit her own financial interest”. He pointed to a past investigation into Rep. Shelley Berkley, a Democrat from Nevada, which found that she had wrongly used her position to help her husband’s medical practice.

The possible consequences of Greene’s actions are serious. If it is found that she used her official role to help her financial interests, it would go against the House’s code of conduct, which clearly says, “A Member,… may not receive compensation… from any source, the receipt of which would occur by virtue of influence improperly exerted from the position of such individual in Congress”.

As of March 12, 2025, Greene’s Tesla stock was worth between $7,400 and $116,000, based on the required congressional disclosure ranges. However, with Tesla’s stock price closing at $248.09 that same day—lower than the price when she made her recent purchases—her investments might be losing value.

In response to these events, new laws aimed at stopping members of Congress from owning stocks are being proposed. Earlier in January, Representatives Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat from Washington, and Zach Nunn, a Republican from Iowa, introduced the No Corruption in Government Act. This bill would ban House members and their spouses from owning or trading stocks while they are in office. The bill is currently being reviewed in committee.

Sources: Forbes, Allan Smith/X, House Code of Official Conduct, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

