A North Carolina woman pulled up to a Sheetz pump and the previous customer’s total left her asking: ‘Are you OK?’

Gas and fuel prices across the transportation sector have remained highly elevated and volatile in recent months as global oil markets react to supply disruptions tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, contributing to crude oil price instability over restricted shipping routes and tightening global supply. These factors have pushed fuel costs higher for drivers in the United States, Reuters reported.

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Against that backdrop, a North Carolina woman says she was surprised when she arrived at a gas station and saw the previous customer’s total displayed on the pump. Emily, who posts on TikTok under the handle @emilychristineee1, shared a short video showing a Sheetz gas pump with a prior purchase total of $489.66 for 84.4 gallons of fuel.

In the video, the camera focuses on the pump display at a Sheetz station. On-screen text reads, “Whoever got gas before me are you ok?” In the caption, Emily wrote, “I didn’t think the numbers went that high.” The clip has been viewed about 1.1 million times since it was posted.

Alarming number, potential explanation

Sheetz, a convenience store and fuel retailer operating across several Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states, runs hundreds of locations that serve both passenger vehicles and commercial drivers, according to Sheetz’s official website. The company’s stations often see a wide range of fuel purchases depending on vehicle type, fuel grade, and trip distance.

Notably, 84.4 gallons broken down against $489.66 reveals a price of roughly $5.80 per gallon. This mathematically suggests that it was almost certainly a commercial vehicle, a large box truck, or a diesel passenger-hauler. The video does not show the vehicle involved in the previous transaction, and it does not indicate whether the total reflects a single fill-up, multiple fuel grades, or combined purchases. The circumstances behind the $489.66 charge remain unclear based on the footage.

Passenger vehicles typically hold about 12 to 20 gallons of fuel, depending on size and model class, according to automotive specification data compiled by industry and consumer resources such as Edmunds fuel economy and specs. However, larger vehicles such as box trucks, recreational vehicles, and commercial vans often have significantly larger fuel tanks designed for extended range and heavy use, according to U.S. Department of Energy vehicle category data.

Diesel-powered vehicles are commonly used in freight and logistics operations and often refuel in higher volumes than standard passenger cars. The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that diesel is a primary fuel for heavy-duty transportation in the United States, particularly in commercial trucking.

In some cases, commercial trucks use multiple fuel tanks or large-capacity systems to support long-haul travel, which can increase the total cost of a single fill-up depending on fuel prices and tank size. Amid the gas price increase, diesel drivers in particular have felt the crunch.

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