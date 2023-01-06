As gamers find new and exciting experiences within Roblox, searching for something different can be difficult. For those hoping to jump into an Anime-themed world and fight off hordes of enemies in a Tower-Defense-styled game, Anime Defense could be the perfect addition to the roster.

Rather than building turrets or sending out monkeys to pop balloons, players will be tossed right into the battle, taking out enemies alongside their favorite anime characters. However, they may not share the same names as their standard counterparts. However, to unlock new characters, gamers will need Gems, so let us find some codes to give gamers some free Gems!

All Anime Defense Codes List

Players will find all of the currently available codes for Anime Defense Simulator below, alongside some questions asked by players of the game.

Anime Defense Simulator Codes (Working)

Release – Redeem for 150 Gems

Anime Defense Simulator Codes (Expired)

None at this time

How To Redeem Codes In Anime Defense Simulator

Once players jump into the game, if they’re hoping to redeem a code quickly and easily, they may be confused at first. However, after some exploring, players can find this code redemption spot when clicking on the Twitter Bird icon.

Once players have clicked this icon, make sure to type in an Active Code and click “Reedem” afterward. Gamers will receive 150 Gems after redeeming Code: Release, giving them a bit of a head start when jumping into this experience. Just follow these steps to ensure it’s done correctly:

Launch Anime Defense Simulator on Roblox

on Roblox Click the Twitter Icon on the left side

on the left side Type in an Active Code

Press Reedem

How To Get More Codes For Anime Defense Simulator

Gamers hoping to earn more Gems should follow the developer’s Twitter account, where they will announce limited-time codes, alongside plenty of updates for the game. Since this title is quite new to the platform, we can only expect to see a fair number of updates, alongside free items as the experience continues to grow.

Anime Defense Simulator is available now on Roblox, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023