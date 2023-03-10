Image: SBL Studio

Are you seeking the best Anime Star codes to elevate your game even more? Anime Star is a popular Roblox game created by developer SBL Studio, where your entire goal is to become the ultimate Anime Star. But first, you must earn gems to purchase more anime heroes to improve your power. These Gems can be hard to come by but fear not.

You can use Anime Star codes to earn in-game rewards like Gems, and Chi Boosts, giving you a competitive advantage over other players and will help you climb the leaderboards. The rewards provided by the codes in Anime Star are super important, so you should jump at any chance to earn them for free. Additionally, you can redeem all Anime Star codes for free in-game items that will make you even more potent than your favorite anime characters.

All Anime Star Codes List

We have provided you with an easy-to-browse list of working and expired codes and instructions on redeeming them.

Anime Star (Working)

Here are all the working Anime Star codes:

2KFAVORITES—Redeem for 200 Gems (New)

2KLIKES—Redeem for +1 Double Gems Boost (New)

Release—Redeem for 50 Gems (New)

Freeboost—Redeem code for 1x Double Chi Boost (New)

Anime Star (Expired)

These are expired codes for Anime Star:

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Star

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Anime Star.

Launch Anime Star Click on the Chat Bubble icon Scroll to the bottom and click the Redeem button Copy a Working Code from above Paste it into the Type Code Here… text box Hit the Redeem button

How Can You Get More Anime Star Codes?

The developer will give a new code when Anime Star receives 5,000 likes, so make sure you and your friends like the game if you haven’t already.

Why Are My Anime Star Codes Not working?

Your Anime Star codes may not work because they expired or were mistyped into the text box during redemption. Please verify that the code you are trying to redeem isn’t expired and was typed correctly into the text box.

Other Ways to get Free Rewards in Anime Star

Follow the developer on Twitter @Paida_sc to receive news about Anime Star and rewards.

What is Anime Star?

Anime Star is a popular Roblox game that lets you live out your wildest anime dreams by powering up your anime character by clicking to build chi. After reaching a certain point, you must use gems to buy additional Anime Stars to improve your power further.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023