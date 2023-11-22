Bro Rescue Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Image: OH_OH

In Bro Rescue Simulator, you grow your muscles and strength so that you can burst through walls that feature enemies on them. Once you break down enough walls in a set, you rescue someone in trouble there. Sometimes it’s a person, other times it’s a robot, but the set will restart afterward.

The codes below will make this much easier. Many of them deal with giving you a lot more muscles quickly, while others are potions that will increase your training. The potions are highly sought after for idle players because you can leave your character to auto-train and get an increased boost for a set amount of time. These will help you pass through barriers quickly thanks to the boost to your muscle strength.

All Bro Rescue Simulator GAME Codes List

Bro Rescue Simulator Codes (Working)

All current working codes:

BZ116DY —Redeem for 10 minute x2 Strength Potion

—Redeem for 10 minute x2 Strength Potion BZ123DY —Redeem for 10 minute x2 Strength Potion

—Redeem for 10 minute x2 Strength Potion JK36DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK43DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK44DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK45DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK46DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK47DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK48DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK49DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK50DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK51DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK52DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JK53DY —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles JZ90DY —Redeem for 10 minute x2 Strength Potion

—Redeem for 10 minute x2 Strength Potion JZ94DY —Redeem for 10 minute x2 Strength Potion

—Redeem for 10 minute x2 Strength Potion OH_OH —Redeem for 1,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 1,000x Muscles UYO563 —Redeem for 2,000x Muscles

—Redeem for 2,000x Muscles WX88FO—Redeem for 110 Wins and 1,000x Muscles

Bro Rescue Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Bro Rescue Simulator Codes.

Standard related link. It should be placed below the Expired codes list.

How To Redeem Codes in Bro Rescue Simulator

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Bro Rescue Simulator.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Launch Bro Rescue Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the right side of the screen Enter the working codes into the text box as it appears above Click the Claim button to claim your reward

How can you get more Bro Rescue Simulator codes?

You can get more codes by following the developer on Discord and Twitter. Developers tend to announce new codes on Discord first, and then make posts on Twitter, but it’s usually one of the other. So follow them on Twitter @OhOhstudio54509 or join them in their Discord server.

Why are my Bro Rescue Simulator codes not working?

There are many reasons why your code wouldn’t work. The first reason is that you may have entered the code incorrectly. It’s easiest just to copy your code directly from our list above and then paste it into your game, that way you know it’s correct. Typos tend to happen when trying to enter jumbled letters and numbers into text boxes.

The other reason would be that you’ve entered that code already and maybe don’t remember. If you have entered the code correctly and know you’ve not used it, it could be expired. If you encounter any expired codes, let us know in the comments and we’ll double-check.

Other ways to get free Boosts in Bro Rescue Simulator

There are several ways to get free boosts in Bro Rescue Simulator. Logging in will give you a free boost every day, which will get better over time if you continue to do this consistently. You’ll also get a free spin every 12 hours, so this gives you two reasons to continue logging back into the game.

The way that most players get their free boosts is by playing the game for a long time. When you’ve played the game for a set period, you’ll get rewards. The first reward is given at five minutes, the next at 10, and so on, with the time required raising. You can keep logging out and back in to reset this timer and keep getting rewarded with the strength and potion boosts if you want.

What is Bro Rescue Simulator?

Bro Rescue Simulator is a game where you work out enough to build your strength. When you’re strong enough, you can start punching down walls with enemies on them. When all of the walls have been destroyed, you’ll save a friend who can be your pet after a few rounds. This continues and you get to harder sets to free more friends.

If you’re looking for codes for other games, You can get a bunch of free stuff via our Roblox Promo Codes page. And in the meantime, take a look at the latest news to stay up-to-date on all things entertainment.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023