Love the circus? Then you will enjoy Circus Tower Defense. You have one job — defend the circus against attacking enemies. You can place your units strategically to boost your chances of winning. Just make sure you clear all the waves and unlock new maps.

However, if you’re looking for a shortcut, then Circus Tower Defense codes are your answer. You can claim these codes for free cash and speed up your progress. For your sake, here is a full list of Circus Tower Defense codes.

All Circus Tower Defense Codes List

Circus Tower Defense Codes (Working)

Here are all the working codes for Circus Tower Defense.

CIRCUS—Redeem for 100 Coins

SORRY—Redeem for 900 Coins

Circus Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

Good news! There are no expired Circus Tower Defense codes that you need to know about at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Circus Tower Defense

To redeem codes in Circus Tower Defense, follow the steps given below:

Launch Circus Tower Defense on Roblox. Click on the Heart at the top of the screen. Type in your working code in the appropriate textbox. Click on Confirm Code to claim your free rewards.

How can you get more Circus Tower Defense Codes?

If you’re looking for more Circus Tower Defense codes, make sure to subscribe to the developer’s YouTube channel, MangoPull. Game developers often drop codes at the end of videos on YouTube, so make sure to check out their latest videos and watch until the end. Additionally, you can also join the official Circus Tower Defense Discord server.

Why are my Circus Tower Defense Codes not working?

Your Circus Tower Defense codes may not work for a number of different reasons. In most cases, players end up typing in the wrong code. Roblox codes are rendered invalid if you miss a capital letter or punctuation. To avoid the hassle altogether, you can copy and paste your code into the Roblox textbox.

In other cases, the code might be expired. Roblox codes are released for a limited time, so make sure to claim them as soon as possible.

Other ways to get free rewards in Circus Tower Defense

There are other ways to get free rewards in Circus Tower Defense besides codes. You can claim your Daily Gift by logging into the game every day. Circus Tower Defense also hands out free rewards to players for playing the game for certain periods of time. The longer you play the game, the better rewards you get.

Players are also assigned certain quests, which can get them some freebies upon completion.

What is Circus Tower Defense?

Circus Tower Defense is a Tower Defense game set in the circus. As a circus owner, you must defend your business against wild beasts and enemies. You can team up with other players and increase your chances of winning across plenty of locations. However, the best of your strategies might fail you in the Nightmare mode.

