Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat Codes (January 2024)

Because red orbs are never enough.

January 12th, 2024 by Davi Braid
Image: Yuchang Game-NebulaJoy

If you’re on the hunt for Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat Codes, your search ends here! This is the guide for you! Here, you’ll find all the active DMC: PoC codes for extra Red Orbs, Elixirs, Vault Breakers, and more!

All Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat Codes List

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat Codes (Working)

CodeReward
DMCLAUNCH10 thousand Red Orbs and 100 Gems
DMCOB01105 thousand Red Orbs and 1 Weapon Vault Breaker
DMCPOC10 Diluted Elixirs
DMCPOC01115 thousand red orbs and 1 Hunter Vault Breaker
JACKPOT5 thousand red orbs
LIVE77710 Diluted Elixirs
VIP7775 thousand red orbs
WELCOME3142110 thousand Red Orbs and 1 Special Vault Breaker

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat Codes (Expired)

  • We haven’t found any expired codes for this game.

How To Redeem Codes in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

  • Launch Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat
  •  Tap on the three-bar icon
  •  When a new screen opens, tap on the button that says “redeem”
  •  Type the code in the box that will pop up and confirm

How Can You Get More Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat Codes?

Usually, the best way to get codes is by keeping an eye on official accounts, such as the developer’s FacebookTwitter, or Discord Server.

Why Are Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat Codes Not Working?

If your codes are not working, chances are they have been redeemed or expired. Sometimes, codes have a limited number of uses. Some codes will only work up to a specific date. There’s also a chance that you might have just mistyped the code, so make sure to double-check.

What is Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat?

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is a mobile action game that combines the hack ‘n slash gameplay that the franchise is known for with Gacha mechanics. The game features beloved characters from the Devil May Cry franchise but has a unique storyline, new weapons, and more.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2024

About The Author

Avatar photo

