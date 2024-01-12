Can You Reroll in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat?

Image: Yuchang Game-NebulaJoy

One of the most thrilling aspects of a Gacha Game is pulling a character you have wanted to claim since you first downloaded the game. Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat has many DMC characters, meaning players want to reroll to claim their favorites.

So, can you reroll in the Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat? We have the answer for you in this guide.

How to Reroll in DMC: Peak of Combat

While there is no reroll in-game feature for Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, there is a way to reroll by following a specific method. The method involves deleting game files and reinstalling until you receive the desired character. We have the steps to reroll for the Gacha Game below so you can claim some of your favorite DMC characters.

Create a guest account and log in. Complete the game’s tutorial. Unlock the Prologue feature until you get your first free roll. If the character you roll isn’t the one you want, delete the game files. Exit the game. Relaunch the game and complete steps 1-3.

It may seem like a lot, but this is the only way to reroll currently in DMC: Peak of Combat. Keep following the steps mentioned above until you roll the character you want. It may take a while for you to roll the character you have in mind, considering it all boils down to luck, but eventually, you will receive what you’ve been looking for.

Speaking of rolling in Gacha Games, did you know that a limited event banner is going on right now in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat? It revolves around one of the best characters in DMC, Vergil, and you will have the chance to roll him in-game. Check out our guide on unlocking Vergil in DMC: Peak of Combat so you can learn how to unlock this powerful DPS character.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2024